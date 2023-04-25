The Standard
Warrnambool veteran's first trip to Vietnam since war brings back memories

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated April 25 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 1:57pm
Veteran Gavan Nevill returned on Saturday from a trip to Vietnam, 55 years after he was sent during the war. Picture supplied
It's a trip Warrnambool's Gavan Nevill never thought would happen but after 55 years the Vietnam veteran has visited the country where he spent two years fighting.

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

