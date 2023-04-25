It's a trip Warrnambool's Gavan Nevill never thought would happen but after 55 years the Vietnam veteran has visited the country where he spent two years fighting.
Mr Nevill counts himself as one of the lucky ones.
"I came back into a farming community in Woolsthorpe and Caramut area and it was full of soldier settlers from the second World War, so they welcomed me with open arms," he said.
"I never suffered what those back in the city did.
"I didn't get harassed when I got home, I didn't get physically hurt, hopefully not too mentally hurt."
Mr Nevill was conscripted and sent to Vietnam in 1968 when tanks were first sent over.
"We felt reasonably safe with tanks around us, but that didn't prove to be such after a while," Mr Nevill said.
One operation that lasted 40 days involved "firing into mountains" and monitoring the area from a hill called Horseshoe.
Soldiers were also tasked with clearing a minefield 11-kilometres long that the Viet Cong had been using as "a mine supermarket".
But after a week, it was decided the work was too dangerous. "We tried to detonate them by driving tanks over them but the damage to the tanks was too great... so that was put on hold," he said.
When they were sent north to help protect Saigon, luck was again on his side. "I didn't get there. My tank broke down. We lost about 26 soldiers there I think," he said. "When you're living in a tank for an extended period of time, it's very confining. There's not a lot of room... you're relying on each other to survive."
Mr Nevill said it was "pretty special" to return to Nui Dat. "A lot has changed in 55 years. It brought back so many memories. I didn't think I ever would go back," he said.
As well as revisiting the places he had been, he also saw the conflict from the other side. "They suffered too, just like us," he said. "There's no winners in war."
Katrina Lovell
