Rising Warrnambool soccer star Gabe Lim returned from his third Victorian state championships, not only with a gold medal but also a greater understanding of different tactics and playing styles.
Lim's Victoria Country under 15 side prevailed one-nil in the tournament's decider last week against a Victoria Metro side after three days of competition.
The teenager, who plays as a centre-back, was part of Vic Country's under 14 state championship win last year but said this time around his team implemented an alternate, more composed game style.
"Last year it was very attacking and very high intensity and this year the coach wanted to be a bit more tactical," he told The Standard.
"(For example) you wait for them to come, you wait, wait, hold and then you break off really fast instead of going 100 per cent the whole time.
"(It was about) learning different roles in the positions you can play. The centre-back holding onto it a bit more and then getting it off so the team can play. Holding on, drawing the opponents then you go off and play."
Lim said he enjoyed playing in the new system although admitted it took some time to adjust.
He added that while he didn't play as well as he would have liked, it was still a good experience.
"I wouldn't say it's probably my best tournament but I'll always be critiquing myself," he said.
"The team won which is most important.
"(It was a) good tournament. The team played really well so yeah it was awesome."
Lim is now hoping to earn selection in the Victoria Country side that contests the National Youth Championships in Coffs Harbour later this year.
The youngster captained Victoria Green in the tournament's 14A division in 2022, with his team just missing out on finals.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
