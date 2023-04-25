The claps of the crowd at Tuesday's Anzac Day service brought tears to the eyes of Warrnambool Vietnam veteran Neil Ordner who had paint thrown at him during his first march in 1968.
The quiet hum of military vehicles down Liebig Street signalled the return of the march and community service after a three-year absence because of the pandemic.
The welcome for those marching was as warm as the weather but was in stark contrast to the reception Mr Ordner got after returning home from Vietnam in 1967.
In 1968, Mr Ordner marched behind WWI soldiers up Collins Street in Melbourne with tears in his eyes.
"But while we were marching we were called baby killers at Flinders Street station, and at the bridge we got red paint thrown at us," he said.
"I didn't do another march for about 10 years. No one wanted to know a Vietnam vet. Nowadays you get clapped. It brings tears to my eyes."
Mr Ordner was visibly upset talking about how much Warrnambool's warm reception meant to him.
His memories of Vietnam in 1966-67 are as clear now as if he came home yesterday. "I don't forget it," he said.
The then 21-year-old recalled that after just a few weeks in the country he was landing in a helicopter when the bullets started flying.
"The moment the first bloke stepped out we were shot at. I thought 'this is it'," he said.
"I'm lucky to be here."
Mr Ordner said it took 34 years for post traumatic stress disorder to hit him but, looking back, he probably did have it the moment he arrived home.
"Some got it before they even got off the ship when he got home. Looking back, I did have it the moment I came home," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.