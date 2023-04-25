The Standard
Man flown to The Royal Melbourne hospital following crash on Mortlake's Hamilton Highway

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated April 25 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 1:05pm
HEMS4 has been called to a crash on the Hamilton Highway in Mortlake where a person is believed to be injured after a vehicle rolled over on Tuesday, April 25.
Update, 2.55pm:

Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

