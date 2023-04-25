Update, 2.55pm:
A man has been flown to hospital in Melbourne in a critical condition following a crash in Mortlake on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened on the Hamilton Highway about 12.45pm on April 25.
"One man with upper body injuries has been taken to The Royal Melbourne Hospital by air ambulance in a critical condition," an Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said.
EARLIER:
Emergency helicopter HEMS4 has been called to a crash in Mortlake after a vehicle rolled and crashed into a fence on Tuesday afternoon.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a crash on the Hamilton Highway about 12.45pm on April 25.
"An air ambulance has been dispatched and AV crews are on (the) scene," the spokeswoman said.
A Country Fire Authority spokesman said it responded to a car rollover on the highway where a person was reportedly trapped and the car could be on fire.
"(A) vehicle (has gone) through a fence into a paddock," the spokesman told The Standard.
The State Emergency Services has also been called to the incident.
An SES spokeswoman said the Terang unit's road crash rescue team attended.
"It looks like they were initially called to a vehicle crash for the potential of someone trapped in the vehicle," he told The Standard.
"Because the person was trapped they were called to extricate the person."
The SES spokesman confirmed a car had gone through a fence into a paddock.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.