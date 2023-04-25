Doses of potentially fatal painkiller stolen from vehicle

Police have issued a warning to the public after a large number of a potentially fatal painkiller were stolen from a vehicle in central Warrnambool.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said 120 doses of 800 micro gram fentanyl were removed from a vehicle in Monterey Court overnight Sunday.
He said the theft from near the St Josephs Primary School had just been reported on Tuesday by a woman who was suffering from a severe medical condition.
"Fentanyl is an extremely strong painkiller - it's potentially lethal," he said.
"The 800 micro gram doses are shaped like a lollipop. One dose is potentially fatal for someone not used to taking the medication.
"We are trying to recover the painkillers before anyone gets hurt. The woman also needs her medication back."
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said anyone with information about the fentanyl was requested to immediately contact the Warrnambool police CIU on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
