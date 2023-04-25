The Standard
Popular jockey Dean Holland passed away after a fall at Donald on Monday

By Tim Auld & Andrew Thomson
Updated April 25 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 12:28pm
Jockey Dean Holland passed away after a fall at Donald on Monday. He is pictured here having a break outside the Warrnambool jockeys' room during last year's May Racing Carnival. Picture by Morgan Hancock
Warrnambool Racing Club will pay tribute to much-loved jockey Dean Holland, who was killed in a fall at Donald on Monday.

