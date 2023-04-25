Warrnambool Racing Club will pay tribute to much-loved jockey Dean Holland, who was killed in a fall at Donald on Monday.
Holland, 34, and partner Lucy are the parents of four young children.
He passed away after his mount Headingley ducked inside and fell after clipping the heels of the leader in the opening race at Donald.
Hoop Alana Kelly also fell but was able to walk back to the jockeys' room. Both horses were OK.
Victorian races at Flemington and Moe on Tuesday were called off as a mark of respect.
WRC interim chief executive officer Carl Hufer said the club was in discussions with the Victorian Jockeys' Association and Holland's family about paying tribute to him in some form during next week's Warrnambool May Racing Carnival.
"Dean's passing is still very raw," Hufer said.
"We just haven't worked out what tribute we will do. We should have a clearer indication by the end of the week after the discussions with the VJA and Dean's family.
"It's fitting that we honour him at the carnival as he's a past winner of the feature sprint race, the Wangoom Handicap (2021 Innkeeper) and numerous other races over Warrnambool carnivals.
"Dean also won other feature races across the south-west district."
Top Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde said everyone at his stable was shattered after news of Holland's passing.
"We've had a lot of success with Dean including the 2021 Wangoom with Innkeeper," he said.
"He rode Tralee Rose to win the 2021 Geelong Cup and then backed up in the Melbourne Cup finishing ninth.
"We are gutted. We worked closely with Dean over many years. He was just a quiet unassuming person who never had a chip on his shoulder and went about his business of riding horses.
"I can not imagine how his family would be feeling at this horrible time."
