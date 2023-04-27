Trio to take part in Variety Bash to honour Reg Dumesny

The three boys were going to do it again this year and we had a bit of a chat at the funeral and decided we would do it this year in his honour.- Jake Dumesny
There will be beers raised and likely a few tears shed on Friday to honour the late Reg Dumesny.
The Panmure man would have been celebrating his 66th birthday.
The day would have been spent with friends and his "best mate", according to his son Jake.
His best mate was Jake's son and Reg's grandson Zeke, 6.
Mr Dumesny died in a single-vehicle accident near Timboon in January.
His death broke the heart of his family and friends, who think about the car enthusiast every day.
Jake said he spoke to his father every day before his death.
"We've built our life around dad and moved out here (Panmure) to be close to him," Jake said.
"If I didn't see him, we would talk on the phone every day."
Jake said he was sad his father wouldn't be able to take part in this year's Variety Bash.
It was an annual event he looked forward to, Jake said.
"He loved the social side of it and getting out in his HR," he said.
Last year, Reg joined his brothers Bill and Max to take part in the charity event.
Jake had spoken to his dad about joining them in this year's event.
Instead, Jake and his two uncles have decided to take part to honour their late father and brother.
"The three boys were going to do it again this year and we had a bit of a chat at the funeral and decided we would do it this year in his honour," Jake said.
He said his dad loved preparing for the event and working on the car, which had been dubbed HR Pufnstuf.
"Dad had all these plans for the car," Jake said.
His good mate Ian Wallace has taken up the challenge to get the rig ready for the big adventure, which kicks off in Melbourne on Wednesday, August 16 and finishes on the Gold Coast 10 days later.
Jake said he knew the relatives would share plenty of memories of Reg on the journey.
He said the trio hoped to raise at least $40,000 for kids in need ahead of the event.
Variety - the Children's Charity provides support, equipment and programs to change the lives of kids experiencing disability, disadvantage or illness.
You can support their journey with a donation here.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
