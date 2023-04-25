The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

World War II veteran Len Pomeroy says don't glorify war on ANZAC Day as he leads march

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated April 25 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Len Pomeroy, 99, is the Terang RSL's final surviving World War II veteran. Mr Pomeroy served for five years where he was stationed across Australia and Papua New Guinea. He led the march up High Street, Terang on Tuesday morning. Picture by Sean McKenna.
Len Pomeroy, 99, is the Terang RSL's final surviving World War II veteran. Mr Pomeroy served for five years where he was stationed across Australia and Papua New Guinea. He led the march up High Street, Terang on Tuesday morning. Picture by Sean McKenna.

Terang's final World War II veteran says today's ANZAC Day service was 'emotional' as hundreds filed down the town's main street to honour soldiers past and present.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.