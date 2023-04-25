Terang's final World War II veteran says today's ANZAC Day service was 'emotional' as hundreds filed down the town's main street to honour soldiers past and present.
Len Pomeroy, 99, led the march down High Street where he was spurred on by pipers. He was closely followed by about 500 residents including veterans, their family members and school children.
Mr Pomeroy joined the AIF on July 31, 1942 as a Sapper with the 2/8 Australian FD COY and served in the South Pacific region across a five-year career.
He said today's commemorations were sombre, making a particular point to not glorify war.
"It's a little bit emotional at times," Mr Pomeroy said.
"You don't like digging up a lot of it. A lot of people ask what it was like up there, you can't explain it.
"You've seen the pictures of war, it's hell on earth."
Mr Pomeroy was the youngest of six brothers to serve in various conflicts. He said the toll it took on his mother was extensive.
"She didn't feel very good about it, it nearly killed her in the end," he said.
"She had dark, beautiful black hair but by the time I came back it was white."
When Mr Pomeroy returned to Terang in 1947, he said his condition was far from well.
"I spent a lot of time in a repatriation hospital with malaria, sickness, all sorts of those blooming things," he said.
"Nearly everyone who came back had something, it was just terrible.
"That's why my water bottle never left me - we used to put two tablets in our water, a blue one which would kill the germs and a white one to kill the other poison in it so you could drink it.
"I saw so many carted away with cholera."
But he said his thoughts were also with the family members of those who'd served.
"It has a terrible effect on people - What about the people at home? They're the ones you have to think about," Mr Pomeroy said.
Terang RSL president Terry Fidge said the theme of family was integral to Tuesday's service.
"It wasn't only the ones who went away but the families which had to continue on at home not knowing what they were going to do," he said.
"Those who didn't understand - when their family did come home - why they were different.
"I had a lady in the RSL recently whose auntie got a telegram that her husband had been killed in the Second World War.
"The telegram came from the local post office and from that day on she never again went into a post office."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
