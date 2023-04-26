South-west residents are being urged to get a flu shot, with predictions a range of flu-like viruses could create a "perfect storm" this winter.
In Warrnambool, there have been 34 confirmed influenza cases this year, while there have been 12 in Moyne Shire.
This is higher than the number of cases in Glenelg Shire, which has had four and Southern Grampians Shire, which has had six. There have been three cases reported in Corangamite Shire.
Chemist Warehouse Warrnambool's Jason Yacoub said flu shots had been available since late March. "There have been a lot of people booking appointments," he said.
Mr Yacoub said the flu shots were available at the Gateway Plaza chemist and people could book online.
He said the chemist had a good supply of the flu vaccinations. Bupa Health Insurance chief medical officer Tony MacDermott said modelling from the northern hemisphere winter indicated the flu season would arrive earlier than expected in Australia and be worse than last year, with more hospitalisations likely.
Dr MacDermott encourged people to get vaccinated before the end of May to ensure they were protected.
"We're anticipating a perfect storm of flu, COVID-19 and other flu-like viruses to come together this winter," he said.
"The best protection will always be prevention, and our advice to people who are due for their COVID booster is to get their flu shot together with their COVID booster ahead of the winter season."
Dr MacDermott said flu trends in the US, where hospitalisation rates were significantly higher than the year before, would likely be mirrored in Australia.
"The higher risk of being hospitalised with the flu this year means it's even more important to get vaccinated, especially for high-risk groups," he said.
Australian Medical Association vice president Danielle McMullen said those most at risk from the flu were people under five and over 65, as well as those with serious health conditions. "Getting a flu vaccination will provide protection against the more serious effects of influenza and help us protect loved ones," she said.
Royal Australian College of General Practitioners president Nicole Higgins said Australia had already recorded more than 21,000 cases of flu this year - far higher than during the pandemic. "People have been travelling more and we've stopped measures like wearing masks and washing our hands which allows flu to spread," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.