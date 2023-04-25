The Standard
Moyne Shire Council chooses location for Port Fairy electric vehicle charger

Ben Silvester
Ben Silvester
Updated April 26 2023 - 8:23pm, first published April 25 2023 - 5:00pm
Evie Networks will be installing two 50kW electric vehicle chargers in Bank Street, Port Fairy under the proposed plan.
Port Fairy is on the verge of having its first public electric vehicle charger with Moyne Shire councillors voting on Wednesday on a proposed charging station in the seaside town.

