Port Fairy is on the verge of having its first public electric vehicle charger, with Moyne Shire councillors voting on Wednesday on a proposed charging station in the seaside town.
The proposal would see Evie Networks install two chargers in Bank Street in the centre of town near Fisherman's Walk.
The council would provide the land adjacent to two existing parking spaces on Bank Street, but otherwise wouldn't have to pay a cent for the new infrastructure, with Evie paying for the chargers thanks to a state government grant.
The Moyne councillors endorsed a general plan to install a charging station in Port Fairy as part of its climate emergency declaration priority actions in October 2021, but the council has struggled to execute the project itself.
The council applied for funding under the state government's Destination Charging Across Victoria Program, but didn't win a grant. Under the same program, Evie secured funding to install chargers in 55 locations across Victoria and chose Port Fairy as one of the sites.
There are two existing charging stations in Port Fairy, but both are attached to local motels and non-guests have to pay a substantial additional fee to use them.
The new stations would be 50kW "fast chargers", which can juice up a battery with 150km of power in less than 30 minutes.
Council officers examined eight potential sites around Port Fairy for the new stations, four of which met the grant requirements.
Officers deemed the Bank Street site the best option because it was so close to the CBD and visitor centre. Evie's preferred location was a site in Cox Street adjacent to the local council offices, which officers nominated as a secondary option if problems arose with its preferred site.
The officers strongly encouraged councillors to approve the plan, saying "not approving a suitable site for the installation of an EV charging station may draw negative community and tourism sector feedback".
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
