Moyne Health Services has revealed ambitious plans for its Koroit campus after extensive community consultation for a multi-decade "master plan".
One of the key questions in the master plan was what to do with the site of the former Koroit Hospital, which was torn down in mid-2022.
Draft plans for phase one of the master plan show Moyne Health intends to turn the site into an all-purpose health precinct, with space for GPs, allied health and other primary care practitioners.
Under phase two the health provider would build a large residential development adjacent to the health centre, providing both aged care and disability care accommodation.
The early documents have been developed based on face-to-face and online consultation with the local community, with respondents putting the location, community feel and high quality care as the things they prized most about Moyne Health.
Nearly two-thirds of respondents were over 55 and said car parking, an urgent care service and access to peaceful garden spaces were their top priorities for any development.
Moyne Health chief executive officer Katharina Redford said the services was "pleased with the level of community, staff and board involvement throughout the process".
Ms Redfor said one of the key next steps was to start lobbying for funding, and the community would play a central role in that process, but noted "the realisation of the ambitious plan may take many years".
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
