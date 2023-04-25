The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Moyne Health Services reveals draft plan for Koroit Hospital site

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated April 25 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moyne Health Services has revealed early plans for a health and wellbeing precinct on the site of the former Koroit Hospital. Picture by Anthony Brady
Moyne Health Services has revealed early plans for a health and wellbeing precinct on the site of the former Koroit Hospital. Picture by Anthony Brady

Moyne Health Services has revealed ambitious plans for its Koroit campus after extensive community consultation for a multi-decade "master plan".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.