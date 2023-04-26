The Standard
Petrol prices remain steady in south-west, despite volatility in metropolitan areas

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated April 26 2023 - 10:45am, first published 10:30am
Petrol prices in Warrnambool have remained steady while metropolitan motorists have been paying up to $2.20 a litre.
Petrol prices in Warrnambool have remained steady while metropolitan motorists have been paying up to $2.20 a litre.

Warrnambool motorists are paying a similar price for petrol as the same time 12 months ago.

