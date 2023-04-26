Petrol prices remain steady in south-west, despite volatility in metropolitan areas

Warrnambool motorists are paying a similar price for petrol as the same time 12 months ago.
However, regional motorists have escaped some of the recent volatility metropolitan residents have experienced with prices, according to APCO Warrnambool director Peter Anderson.
The price at the bowser in Warrnambool was 179.9 cents per litre this week, which was slightly above the price of 176.9 cents per litre in April last year.
On March 23 city motorists were paying 199.9 cents per litre.
"The buying price has gone up slightly and then it has come down slightly over the past few months," Mr Anderson said. "It's stayed pretty consistent and the regional price has stayed pretty steady. "I saw it jump to $2.20 in Melbourne a few weeks ago."
Mr Anderson said he hoped the price would remain steady in regional areas, but he said it was something he couldn't predict.
"I wish I had a crystal ball," he laughed. The RACV advised prices were up to 199.9 cents per litre in Melbourne on Tuesday.
Motorists were told to shop around and not pay above 185.9 cents per litre.
Mr Anderson said the $2 million revamp of APCO in Warrnambool was nearing completion. He said he was excited to see the final result.
The redevelopment will add another 11 metres to the store frontage which will extend almost to the Raglan Parade footpath and provide an additional 109 square-metres to the existing site.
It will include new cafe seating area for about 25 people and a redesign of the store including the existing kitchen, office and service areas.
Fuel prices are expected to remain steady in the short-term, according to AMP Capital economist Shane Oliver.
Mr Oliver said this week the March quarter CPI was likely to confirm inflation peaked in the December quarter and cost of living pressures were losing steam.
"Expect a further acceleration in rent, gas and electricity inflation but roughly flat fuel prices and slower goods prices, new dwelling construction costs and holiday travel costs," he said.
Mr Anderson said he hoped the state government would look at revising the penalties for people who stole fuel.
He said a growing number of people were using stolen number plates to steal petrol and if they were caught they usually only received a fine.
"The problem is the penalties are far too weak," Mr Anderson said.
He said there should be tougher penalties for the crime. "The government needs to do something," Mr Anderson said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
