At 104, Camperdown-born Herbert Thompson is the soul survivor of his World War II unit.
Known as Bert, Mr Thompson was one of three members of his family who contributed to Australia's war efforts. He has out-lived his elder brother Laurie, who was a pilot and younger sister Audrey, who was in the Women's Royal Australian Air Force.
In a video through The 100 Project, showcasing centenarians, Mr Thompson recalled his six years with the Australian Army during World War II.
He was assigned to the Second Fourth Army Field Workshops in Tobruk and El-Alamein in North Africa as a master craftsman fitter machinist.
"We didn't do any fighting. They gave us a rifle but it was a nuisance," Mr Thompson said.
"We didn't use weapons. We fixed them. Running repairs, that was our jobs. We were up in the front. It was a bit hairy at times.
"After any skirmishes, we'd go out and collect the vehicles that were out of action. And we repaired, running repairs on them."
He said the unit was "fairly small" but got along well and "stuck together".
Mr Thompson was stationed at Tobruk, where he said it "wasn't so bad" except for the nighttime aerial bombing.
"In Tobruk there were these levees. We used to dig into the levee and put a bit of tarpaulin across it. We lived in that. All our workshops, we had that all camouflaged," he said.
Stints at El-Alamein in Egypt, Libya and Rabaul in Papua New Guinea followed.
When Mr Thompson returned home from the war in the mid-1940s, he married Yvonne, who was originally from Terang.
Upon returning to Camperdown there was little work so he joined some army friends to work at the State Electricity Commission of Victoria mines at Yallourn.
The couple lived there for the next 19 years, having two children, Denise and Wendy, before relocating to Melbourne.
His daughter Wendy Hunter said her father was born when Australia was recuperating from World War I.
"He was a good student and as his father Robert, had a tailoring business in Camperdown, Bert had opportunities to become adept with his hands," Ms Hunter said.
She said this helped in his role as a fitter.
Ms Hunter said when her father was a teenager the family would visit Warrnambool to go fishing, camping and swimming.
She said her father now lived at an aged care facility in Melbourne, close by to Denise.
"He is an inspiration to others as he never complains, is lucky to be healthy for his 104 years and is very patient and never gives up and is a humble gentleman," Ms Hunter said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
