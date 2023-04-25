Dennington's Anzac Day service paid tribute to the "forgotten war" but it's a conflict Warrnambool's Frank Harrington hasn't forgotten.
Mr Harrington did five years of national service before and during the Korean War, stationed for part of the time at Puckapunyal, and was ready to go when the call came through but it never did.
"We were ready to go," he said. "We would have gone it's only that it petered out. It was the forgotten war."
This year marks 70 years since the end of the Korean conflict which claimed 340 Australian lives.
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan encouraged those gathered to remember the 103,000 Australians who have given their lives on behalf of the nation.
He said many of those who served had come from smaller communities like Dennington. "Young men and women who were prepared to put their lives on the line for us," he said.
Mr Tehan said two wars Australian was involved in but didn't get the recognition they should was Korea and Vietnam.
He said more than 340 Australians lost their lives defending South Korea from the then communist forces.
Mr Tehan recalled his trip to Korea on the 65th anniversary as veterans affairs minister when ex-soldiers told him: "the Korean war is often referred to as the forgotten war, we don't want the Korean war to be forgotten".
He urged those gathered not just to remember those who lost their lives in the World Wars - including Gallipoli that cost 650 Australian lives on the first day alone - but to remember those who fought in Korea.
Warrnambool City councillor Richard Ziegler said it was one of the biggest turnouts the Dennington service had seen in recent years.
He said seeing so many children turn up gave him hope for the future.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
