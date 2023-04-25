North Warrnambool Eagles coach Adam Dowie says taking a step backwards to move forward might be the best thing for his playing group.
The two-time reigning Hampden league grand finalists are 1-2 to start the season, dropping games against rising eastern clubs Terang Mortlake and Camperdown, the latter of which was at the Eagles' home ground.
Alarm bells aren't yet ringing - with the Eagles in the same position at this point of the 2022 season - but with several key departures in the off-season, the club's list does look vastly different in 2023.
Dowie, who stuck by his pre-season assertion his best 22 was a top-three side, felt a combination of factors had hurt the Eagles, including losing depth, current injuries and natural growing pains within younger players.
"You put in Nathan Vardy back in the side, you put Adam Wines, Nick Rodda, then I still think we're competitive with most sides," Dowie said. "It's a combination of our younger guys, who had to play supporting roles last year, are all of a sudden playing major roles.
"(And) I think the competition has really evened up. I think everyone's been acknowledging that but it's probably evened up quicker than people would maybe think."
The Eagles, whose list lacks a healthy amount of players in their mid-20s, remain positive with so much football ahead, with an overall perspective change giving the club direction.
"You sort of have to go backwards to go forwards I think," Dowie said. "All of a sudden you stop looking at the ladder or just winning the game and you start focusing on things you can control, so it's more about the process than the outcome.
"We probably need to have a look at things, what we're doing with our juniors and also retention and recruiting."
The six-time Hampden league premiership coach said looking at a football program as whole - which the likes of Terang Mortlake, Cobden and Port Fairy have done in recent years - was often the best thing when things weren't going to plan.
"How they're going is off the back of going through some tough years, and going 'we're not happy with things, so we're going to change some things'," Dowie said. "And now they're getting some reward for effort."
Dowie said he spoke to his group about the likes of a resurgent Bloods and their fortunes five seasons ago.
"When they were getting hammered, they were getting games into their younger players, it was sort of a baptism by fire," Dowie said. "Now they've got those 30-50 gamers, probably a lot of them and that's really telling.
"We've got a lot in the same boat, but not 30-50, we're talking 0-20 games. We're going to have to go through some ups-and-downs and at the moment it's a bit more down but you've just got to put games into the young players."
North Warrnambool Eagles host Cobden at Bushfield Recreation Reserve on Saturday.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
