Get your dancing shoes on for an evening of Scottish fun Advertising Feature

The Scottish Country Dance is hosted by Clan Donald Victoria and the Camperdown Robert Burns Scottish Festival Committee. Picture Shutterstock.

Does the skirl of bagpipes stir your blood?

Well get your dancing shoes on for an evening of Scottish Country Dance held early next month.

Hosted by Clan Donald Victoria and the Camperdown Robert Burns Scottish Festival Committee, the dance will be on Saturday May 13 at Cobrico Hall, Ewens Hill Road, from 7.30pm to 10pm.

Scottish Country Dance is a low impact form of set dancing and is said to be the basis of square dance.

Music will be from David South and the dance caller is Doug Pearce.

Tartan or kilt is optional and there will be bagpipers and good old fashioned fun.

There will also be a display of highland dancing from the Victorian Scottish Union Highland Dance Troupe.

The Camperdown Robert Burns Scottish Festival is held each year to celebrate his life and works. Picture supplied.

The Scottish Country Dance is just one event held in the lead up to the Camperdown Robert Burns Scottish Festival, which will be held from June 29 to July 2.

There has also been a World Poetry Day event with guest readers in March and a concert in April featuring Chris Stout (fiddle) and Catriona McKay (harp).

Named after a famous Scottish poet and lyricist, the Camperdown Robert Burns Scottish Festival features a weekend of Scottish dance, music and poetry.

There will also be free children's activities, Scottish food stalls and a golf tournament.

The festival is a major event held each year to celebrate his life and works, and it offers an extensive program for the whole family.

