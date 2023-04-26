UPDATE, Wednesday, 10.57am:
Another vehicle has been reported stolen to Warrnambool police - this time a white Nissan Navara utility registration plate number 1RE-8GD.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said it was the second vehicle reported stolen in the past two days.
The 2019 ute valued at well above $20,000, was stolen from the Lady Bay apartments and the owner reported it stolen after returning home.
It's believed the vehicle was removed from the premises at the weekend.
The ute has the registration plate number 1RE-8GD.
It follows a blue 2018 Mazda station wagon being stolen from a Riverview Terrace home.
Tuesday: Warrnambool police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a 2018 blue Mazda station wagon stolen from a Riverview Terrace home.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the vehicle valued about $20,000, had registration number plates AXH-289.
He said the vehicle was parked outside an address in east Warrnambool but the keys were stolen from inside the house while the residents slept overnight Sunday.
The vehicle also contained some of the owner's personal items.
"We are requesting that anyone who sees that vehicle immediately contact the Warrnambool CIU (on 5560 1153) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
"We would also ask residents in that area with CCTV footage to check their footage for anyone suspicious."
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said there were also thefts reported from vehicles in Warrnambool overnight Sunday - from Kelp Street, Kingsway Court and Monterey Court.
He said it was suspected offenders had been "creeping", walking the streets and checking unlocked vehicles for valuables.
"It's believed that various items were stolen and if anyone else has had items removed from their vehicles please report that to police," he said.
"Again, we would ask residents in those and nearby streets to check their security camera footage for suspicious persons walking the streets."
