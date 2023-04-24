The sound of gunfire echoed through the city as thousands turned out for Warrnambool's Anzac Day which returned to the tradition of dawn services.
A sound show opened this year's commemorations as Warrnambool RSL president Tony Guyer reflected on the 25,000 Australian and New Zealand soldiers who boarded allied ships at 4am on the morning of April 25, 1915.
"The Australian 3rd Infantry Brigade was the first to launch small boats rowing towards the shore," he said as he asked crowds to close their eyes and imagine the waves lapping against the boats all those years ago.
"A short time later the imposing cliffs of the Gallipoli peninsula stood out, towering above the small craft as they approached the beach.
"Very soon those brave young men would be standing on Turkish soil for the first time."
Mr Guyer said 2000 Anzacs were either killed or wounded by the end of the first day.
"Over the next eight months, both sides attacked and counter-attacked with neither side gaining an advantage," he said.
He said in early December 1915, the decision was made to withdraw from Gallipoli, with the last of Australian soldiers leaving before dawn on December 20.
"In the aftermath of the campaign 11,500 Australian and New Zealand soldiers were killed and 36,000 wounded," Mr Guyer said.
"It's been argued that the campaign proved significant to the emergence of the unique Australian identity following the war which has been closely linked to the qualities of soldiers that have fought during this campaign and subsequent campaigns, known as the Anzac spirit."
Warrnambool RSL president Mike Bellamy welcomed the thousands of people who stood at the city's war memorial before Uncle Robbie performed a Welcome to Country.
Veterans then moved forward and took their position in front of the crowd.
Presbyterian Church reverend Ben Johnson led the ceremony's prayers following Mr Bellamy's address and before Mr Guyer recited the Ode.
Mr Guyer told The Standard he was was over the moon with the crowds of people who gathered to pay their respects to the sacrifices made by the Anzacs of Gallipoli.
"This is the sort of service (held in darkness) we had back in the '50s and it's about taking us back to that tradition," he said.
"It's amazing that we can still have the ability to celebrate this day and all those who made those sacrifices. To no longer be limited by COVID-19 and other bits and pieces... it is great. It has been a cracking morning."
Well-known bugler Lindsay Stow played the Last Post before a silence fell on the war memorial as crowds remembered those who died in wars, conflicts and peace operations.
At the conclusion of the service, veterans were invited to place a sprig of rosemary in an urn in memory of the fallen.
Mr Guyer said plans for the service started back in November.
"There has been an enormous number of moving parts beyond what we see here," he said.
Warrnambool's Rachel Logan and Justin Serle attended the service for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was also a first for their children Macey, 3, and Billy, who is almost 1.
Mr Serle said it was important for their children to learn about their country's war history.
"And show our respects for the life we live," he said.
Veteran Mitch Stutchbury also attended with his wife Hayley and their daughters Amelia and Olivia.
A former artillery gunner in Darwin's 103 Battery, Mr Stutchbury provided indirect fire support to other units such as infantry and armour.
He served from 2015 and 2019.
"We don't always get to connect with other veterans so it's important (to share this morning together)," he said
"We bring the kids along so they can also support our veterans."
