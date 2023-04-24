A rare century-old x-ray and a mock WWI command post complete with a secret tunnel are just some of the thousands of pieces which will be on display at Terang's ANZAC Day service.
Terang RSL president Terry Fidge said the hall - a tin shed built by WWI and WWII veterans which will host the town's memorial service on Tuesday morning - was home to countless priceless artefacts dating back as early as the Boer War.
One of those pieces include a peculiar field x-ray machine donated by Boorcan's Ian Cooper.
"Apparently it's very rare," he said.
"It looks like a simple little cabinet, but basically they were trying to save soldiers' limbs which had been badly damaged. Instead of just amputating them, they tried to save as many as they could.
"There was a nurse who was very proactive in gathering others with these machines who went around during the first World War."
Another, larger display includes a reconstructed Western Front command post.
"It includes a tunnel, we have six groups of schoolkids coming in next week and they'll all crawl through it and come out the end of the building," Mr Fidge said.
"The kids love it, they go through it and ring the bell on the tram outside."
Other items include a 'poor man's penny' - given to the family of an Australian soldier killed in war - a genuine, Belgian WWI nurse's uniform and the uniform of General Henry Wells who commanded all allied forces in the Korean conflict.
Mr Fidge attributed the sub-branch's extensive collection to being independent and community-focused.
"We're one of about six RSL clubs in Victoria who own our own premises," he said.
"Therefore we can do whatever we like, the pieces we have in our collection focus on the local identities who left for war.
"It's now the relatives who are coming in and wanting to restore things, a lot of people are dropping stuff off and asking if we can use it."
