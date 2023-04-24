The Standard
Terang RSL's military memorabilia highlights cost of war ahead of ANZAC Day

By Jessica Greenan
Updated April 24 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 5:35pm
Terang RSL president and Vietnam War veteran Terry Fidge in the reconstructed underground command post. Picture by Sean McKenna
A rare century-old x-ray and a mock WWI command post complete with a secret tunnel are just some of the thousands of pieces which will be on display at Terang's ANZAC Day service.

