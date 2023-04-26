Racegoers will be seeing green at this year's May Racing Carnival, with some city retailers predicting it will be a front-running colour.
Various shades of olive, bottle and moss greens will feature trackside in both men's and women's fashion.
Armadio owner Maria Chambers said olive green - along with more traditional and classic colours - would be popular for women.
She said some of the items being purchased for this year's carnival included short and long trench coats and leather and leather-look pants and skirts. Two-piece pant suits are also on-trend.
Ms Chambers said headwear was "still really popular, particularly fedoras", with milliner Susan Younis' pieces and Morgan & Taylor headbands selling well in store.
"There's a bit of olive green and the usual black and a bit of navy," she said.
Pitstop Menswear owner Lea Watson said green shades would be seen in men's sports coats and suits and in more casual khaki pants which complemented tan and earthy shades that were in fashion.
"Anything in that green is gorgeous and it's different," Mrs Watson said.
"It's nice to get that green coming through and it's so strong overseas at the moment too."
She said tan and burgundy tones would be popular in suiting and accessories.
Guys can pull out their classic navy suits with confidence as its popularity continues, but Mrs Watson said the fashion was moving away from cornflower blue suits.
Double-breasted suits are making a comeback while single-breasted suits, sports coats and bomber jackets are also on trend.
"Overcoats are plentiful, they're absolutely divine," Mrs Watson said. "It's an overcoat season, even for the women."
There will be a mix of suiting and chinos in colours including sand, beige, tobacco, navy and greys.
"The guys don't get a chance to wear their beautiful suits so it's really nice for them to put on a beautiful, comfortable, well-fitted tailored suit on," Mrs Watson said.
"A beautiful fitting suit will turn any head, male or female. It just does. You think 'wow that looks gorgeous'."
