Worker flown to hospital after falling six metres from roof

A worker is being flown to hospital with upper body images after falling six metres from a Portland roof.
It is understood the man aged in his 20s was working to remove asbestos from a roof at a Learmonth Street business when he fell through or off the roof on Monday, April 24.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics were called to the scene about 12pm.
"A man believed to be in his 20s is being taken to the Alfred Hospital by air ambulance with upper body injuries," the spokesperson said.
Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) crews were called to the workplace to assist paramedics with the asbestos.
A FRV spokesperson said crews left the scene after no hazardous material was found.
WorkSafe has been contacted for comment.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.