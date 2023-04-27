Pre-loved hats and fascinators gathering dust are getting a new lease on life with a Warrnambool boutique helping pass them on to new owners in time for the May Racing Carnival.
With less than a week until the popular carnival, Warrnambool boutique Phinc is stocking and selling people's pre-loved headwear with the original owner receiving a store credit once it is purchased.
Phinc owner Tracey Togni said the credit could go towards purchasing a new item such as clothing or shoes or another pre-loved hat from the selection.
She said some women purchased a pre-loved hat to wear to the carnival and then resold it the next year.
"It means people can change up their hat," Ms Togni said. "You'll buy a hat but you're not going to wear it every season, you might share it, but sometimes they sit in your wardrobe so you're better off to change them over and you can pick up another one."
The headwear is used to create new looks for a fraction of the hat's original price, with some new owners tweaking it to suit their chosen outfit or colour palette.
The sustainable initiative ensured the items were being used and loved by someone else rather than sitting unused at home, she said.
Ms Togni said it was in its third year and had proven popular. "One woman brought in five hats and she's sold three of them," she said. "At the end of it we'll total it all up. She might have $150 to buy a new pair of shoes for something that was already sitting in the cupboard."
Ms Togni said the hat owner priced the item and if it wasn't sold the hat was returned to them to take home.
