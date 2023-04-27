The Standard
Warrnambool boutique offers hat swap ahead of May Racing Carnival

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated April 27 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 12:50pm
Warrnambool's Phinc is stocking and selling people's pre-loved headwear in the lead up to the May Racing Carnival. Any unsold items are returned to the original owner. Pictured is owner Tracey Togni with one of the hats for sale. Picture by Sean McKenna
Warrnambool's Phinc is stocking and selling people's pre-loved headwear in the lead up to the May Racing Carnival. Any unsold items are returned to the original owner. Pictured is owner Tracey Togni with one of the hats for sale. Picture by Sean McKenna

Pre-loved hats and fascinators gathering dust are getting a new lease on life with a Warrnambool boutique helping pass them on to new owners in time for the May Racing Carnival.

Local News

