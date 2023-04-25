Tourist takes more than 20 times the legal limit of abalone

A Vietnamese national was caught with more than 20 times the legal catch limit of abalone from a Killarney beach.
Dieu Van Nguyen, 60, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court to Fisheries Act charges relating to exceeding the catch and size limit of abalone.
The court heard he was observed by Killarney residents taking a large amount of abalone from The Basin on January 3 this year.
Victorian Fisheries Authority were called and authorised officers attended the scene at 5.35pm.
Nguyen and another male were seen wearing camouflage-print wet suits and walking towards a Toyota RAV4.
A female and a young male were in the car.
When asked if they had any fish, the young male retrieved 14 abalone, of which 10 were undersized, from the boot of the car.
The daily catch limit of abalone is five and they must measure at least 13 centimetres in the Port Fairy coastal reserve area.
The officers took the abalone and when returning them to the water, they were approached by three community members who said they had seen two of the men with a three-quarter full bag of abalone.
One witness said they confronted Nguyen who didn't respond.
The officers were taken to the location the group had been diving at and they found a homemade green catch bag with 73 live abalone, of which 70 were undersize.
A further search two days later found an almost identical green catch bag containing another 23 abalone, which were in the process of decay.
The court heard a total of 110 abalone was taken by Nguyen - 22 times the legal limit.
A lawyer for Nguyen said the man had moved to Australia from Vietnam in November last year and knew nothing about the nation's laws.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie said he considered the offending serious, particularly when laws were in place to protect the nation's marine industries.
The court heard co-accused Thi Nguyen and Anh Duong Do would plead not guilty to the offending.
Mr Guthrie said he would prefer to wait to see what happened in their matters before handing down his sentence.
Nguyen will appear in court again on June 19.
If you see or suspect illegal fishing, call 13FISH (133474) to speak directly to a Fisheries Officer. Callers can remain anonymous.
