South West Hockey president Paul Dillon has labelled the past weekend's Hockey5s national selection camp a raging success and believes hosting the event will have long-ranging benefits for the region.
Thirty-seven of Australia's best male and female Hockey 5s players descended on the city for the national trial camp on Saturday and Sunday to help pick the World Cup qualifying squads, with junior academy sessions on the Sunday providing a golden opportunity for emerging young players to learn from some of the country's best.
Dillon told The Standard the opportunity to host the event was "prestigious" and believed it had put Warrnambool on the map to play a major part in future events such as the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which will be based in regional Victoria.
"It's a huge milestone coming out of COVID for us when every sport everywhere was smashed and fewer people were getting involved in community sport," he said of hosting the national selection trials.
"For me, it felt like a major milestone and rebuild and growth out of the pandemic. Part of our building blocks is to bring the Commonwealth Games in 2026 to Warrnambool and we feel we can attract and deliver elite sport and demonstrate to the government, Hockey Australia and Hockey Victoria.
"Warrnambool is a safe pair of hands and should be a walk-up start to host training events and camps leading into the Commonwealth Games. We're bringing important events to the region to demonstrate this and the weekend showed that."
He believed some of the region's most promising young players gained plenty of expertise from mixing it with the country's elite athletes.
"Young people did clinics with the squads and practice matches with some of the Australian players on the pitch so it was very exciting for them to receive a high-five and some encouragement," he said.
"For a 10, 11 and 12-year-old who looks up to them in Australian jumper, it lives with them forever. For us to bring these national and elite events to Warrnambool, it's terrific."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.