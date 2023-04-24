Deakin University has relaxed the entry requirements for the rural training stream of its doctor of medicine degree, making it easier for students in western Victoria to apply.
The changes include dispensing with the Graduate Medical School Admissions Test, and ditching the need for an applicant to have finished an undergraduate degree within the previous 10 years.
The relaxed rules will apply to Deakin's "rural footprint", which stretches from the fringes of greater Geelong all the way to the South Australian border and up past Nhill, and includes Ballarat and its surrounds.
Deakin's director of rural medical education Dr Lara Fuller said the tweaked requirements were part of a push to keep more doctors working in the region.
"The philosophy is to get students from the region who are already embedded in the community to study in the region and stay in the region," Dr Fuller said.
"Once people leave the area for study they're always less likely to come back."
She said she hoped the changes would continue the trend towards a much more diverse student cohort.
"We hope it will open the door for a different group of applicants. We want doctors who reflect our communities," Dr Fuller said.
"So people who may have never considered medicine as a possibility for them could look to apply. For example people who have been working in the community in the medical field, or from any other field could apply."
Dr Fuller said the changes wouldn't water down the quality of graduates.
"There's still an interview, a written application and a GPA requirement," she said.
"I think we've still got ways of managing the standard of applicants that aren't based on an entrance exam."
The medical school already gave priority to students from western Victoria, and despite coming into the course with lower average GPAs, Dr Fuller said the rural students performed just as well as the rest of the cohort.
"We also have supports in place to prepare those students for intense study," she said.
"Rather than just have a really high hurdle we've got ways of supporting students along with that."
Another change opening the door to students who may have never considered medicine is two new annual scholarships for students from under-represented communities, starting in 2024.
Businessman Michael Drapac bequeathed the funds, adding to the $6.1 million he donated in 2022 to establish a centre for advancing equity in medical education. It will provide ongoing scholarships from 2026.
Mr Drapac's son Damion, a graduate of Deakin's medical school, died in 2019 aged 30 when he was hit by a car while cycling in Melbourne's east.
Mr Drapac said he hoped the scholarships would help produce doctors with the same drive and compassion as Damion.
"When I see the shine in them, I will see my son," he said.
Applications for the doctor of medicine close in May, with information sessions scheduled across the region in coming days:
Wednesday April 26, 6-7pm
Hamilton Institute of Rural Learning
333 N Boundary Road, Hamilton VIC 3300
Thursday April 27, 6-7pm
Deakin University Warrnambool Campus, Brother Fox Café
Building H, Cafeteria Lane, Warrnambool VIC 3280
Wednesday May 3, 6-7pm
Centre for Participation, Ballambar Room
39 Urquhart Street, Horsham VIC 3400
Wednesday April 26, 6-7pm
Grampians Health, Lecturer Theatre
1 Drummond Street North, Ballarat VIC 3350
Thursday April 27, 6-7pm
Skills Connect, Training Room
50 Rae Street, Colac VIC 3250
Monday May 1, 6-7pm
South West TAFE
154 Hurd Street, Portland VIC 3305
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.