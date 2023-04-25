A motorist who blew .166 with two young children unrestrained in the front passenger seat has left a magistrate "effectively speechless".
The 32-year-old man, who The Standard has chosen not to name because a conviction wasn't recorded and it could identify the children, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to driving offences.
The court heard a witness observed the man driving erratically on Raglan Parade on September 11 last year with two young children unrestrained in the front passenger seat.
The witness told police the man's vehicle was fluctuating in speeds and showing poor lane control, bouncing between the left emergency lane and right lane.
The man was then seen using his mobile phone with one hand and steering with the other.
The witness reported the driving to police who located the man seven minutes later at the intersection of Raglan Parade and Laverock Road.
One of the children was observed standing unrestrained on the front passenger seat.
The man was intercepted on Morriss Road at 5.10pm and police found two children aged three in the front despite having designated booster seats in the rear.
Another child, aged 19 months, was restrained in compliance with the road rules.
The motorist was unsteady on his feet and slurring his words.
He subsequently blew .166 - more than three times the legal limit.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie said he was "effectively speechless".
He said there were a number of deaths on state roads last week, including one crash that killed five people.
"We are at some record level at the moment of serious injuries etc. on the roads," he said.
"But for luck you could have been a statistic along with your family and everyone else on the road."
Lawyer Kyle Eccles, representing the offender, said his client had consumed a substantial amount of alcohol while celebrating his brother's birthday.
He said his client was negligent to the potential fatal consequences related to his "stupid decision" to drive.
He said the man had a "reckless disregard" for the safety of other road users, as well as his own unrestrained children, and that he still experienced remorse.
Mr Eccles said the man had lost the trust of his wife and was grateful that his children would not remember the incident.
The magistrate said the offender would carry the shame and disappointment from his family and friends for some time.
He placed the man on a 12-month adjourned undertaking with the condition he pay $1000 to the court fund and undergo a road trauma awareness program.
A conviction was not recorded.
His licence was suspended for 16 months, backdated to the day of the accident.
