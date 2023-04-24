Inside Racing with Tim Auld: All eyes on the 'Bool for trainers

CHAMPION New Zealand trainer John Wheeler will chase his sixth Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase victory with comeback jumper Abacus on May 4.
Wheeler, who makes his first trip to Warrnambool in five years said Abacus reminds him of his former star jumper and Grand Annual winner Foxboy.
"Abacus has had his issues during his career hence his long break from racing but he's back and ready to have a crack at the Annual," the colourful trainer said. "I've had Abacus in work for five months with one race in my mind and that's the Grand Annual. I would love to win another one. We've done a lot of hill work with Abacus over the last five months. Abacus reminds me of Foxboy.
"They have similar attributes. Foxboy was a beautiful jumper and Abacus is like that - I'm not saying Abacus is going to be as good as Foxboy but he goes really good. Abacus is extremely fit and I reckon that's a big key to winning an Annual - you've got to be fit. Abacus is a tough jumper and that's what's needed.
"I've got no worries if we get a wet track with him. He seems to go in all sorts of going."
Wheeler said the eight-year-old will probably have a run in the Brierly Steeplechase next Tuesday before lining up in the Annual on Thursday.
"The plan is to run Abacus in the Brierly and then the Annual," he said. "We haven't booked a jockey for the Annual - just yet. It's a bit like musical chairs. The jockeys have all taken a wait and see policy. I may be forced to bring over a New Zealand based jockey but we'll just wait and see how things plan out over the next few days."
Wheeler's Grand Annual winners are Foxboy (1997), The Sundance Kid (1998), Frankoo Verymuch (2005), Real Tonic (2006) and Banna Strand (2013). He was also a part-owner of the John Glatz trained Straight And True who won the Annual in 1993.
DASHING lost no admirers with a second placing behind Lethal Thoughts in Saturday's $150,000 Mornington Guineas. The Aaron Purcell trained galloper ridden by Linda Meech fired up mid-race which ruined his chances of winning the 1600 metre race, according to the Group One winning mentor.
"Dashing just got a bit keen mid-race," Purcell said. "I reckon that ruined his chances. I would say drawing barrier seven never helped his hopes. It was a good ride by Linda when you take all things into account. Dashing went to the line strongly. He's just a consistent tough horse who puts in 100% in his races. I think he's now looking for 2000 metres. I've always thought there's a good race win in him and my thoughts haven't changed after Saturday."
Purcell said Dashing is showing no signs of needing a break following five runs in this campaign.
"We'll just keep on pushing along with Dashing for the time being," he said. "Dashing is very fit. There's a nice race at Sandown in a fortnight which should suit him down to the ground."
Dashing, a $75,000 purchase at the 2021 yearling sales took his stake earnings to over $185,000 with Saturday's second placing.
Meanwhile, Purcell is happy with the progress of his imported jumper Crosshill leading into the Grand Annual Steeplechase next Thursday.
"Crosshill had a good school around Warrnambool last Friday to get him ready for a crack at the Annual," Purcell said.
"I was happy with his work. We got him to go left and then right coming down the hill. Crosshill has done a lot of schooling over jumps at Warrnambool. I'm sure the experience of him working around the track should hold him in good stead going into the Grand Annual.
"I'm very happy with him. I would say we'll go straight into the Annual. I don't think he needs a run in the Brierly before the Annual but we'll just see how he is during this week."
ASTUTE Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith was left disappointed with the poor run of his handy sprinter In The Boat in Saturday's Irwin Stakes at Morphettville. In The Boat finished in seventh place in the list race.
"It was simply a disappointing performance by In The Boat," Smith said. "I'm not sure what happened to him. We'll take him home and get him checked out by our vets before making any future plans for In The Boat."
Stablemate, Feuermond ran second in a restrcited race at Mornington and Smith is pushing ahead with plans to run the lightly raced six-year-old in next weeks Warrnambool Cup.
"We'll nominate Feuermond for the Warrnambool Cup," Smith said.
"It'll just be wait and see if Feuermond gets a run in the cup. He could get into the final field as a light weight hope."
IN-FORM jockey Zac Spain will spend eight meetings on the sidelines after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge following his winning ride on Darra Linen at Sale on Sunday.
The charge related to an incident near the 100 metre mark. Spain starts his suspension at midnight on April 27 and ends midnight May 4.
Stewards deemed the incident in the low range before handing down the penalty.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.