HAMILTON Kangaroos coach Hamish Waldron hopes flexibility will boost their chances against traditional Anzac Day opponent Portland on Tuesday.
The two Hampden league sides - winless after two games apiece - clash at Hanlon Park from 3.30pm.
The Kangaroos, who are without their injured mentor, have welcomed back teenager Jack Jennings (Coates Talent League) and elevated Harry McGinley (reserves) for the omitted James Whyte and Will Povey.
Waldron, who is battling a calf injury, said the inclusions would add to the Kangaroos' rotations.
"It is always a tricky one coming up against Portland - it's always a close one and it doesn't matter where we are on the ladder," he said.
"They beat us twice last year so we hope to get one back on them this year. I probably have one of my better sides in now - it looks a bit more flexible with the way I've picked it."
Waldron said the Roos were rapt to get Rory Gill back from a suspension which lingered from the 2022 season in round two and expected him to be integral.
"He was a standout last week with his pressure around the footy and with the way he ran the ball at times," he said.
"Hamish Cook down forward kicked four goals against Cobden - we kicked five for the day and he kicked four of them."
Portland has made one change, bringing in midfielder David Denboer for Marcus England.
Tigers coach Jarrod Holt said improvement was the main aim for the club after an off-season exodus due to players stepping away from football or moving away.
"We've had a fair change in personnel in the off-season so we're learning stuff again with some young players," he said.
"They are showing a bit of promise. The teams are pretty evenly-matched come Tuesday so hopefully we can get a win - it would be great for the boys to offer a bit of a reward for what we've done in our preparation and hopefully it will give them a bit of a spark to continue and build.
"For the club and myself, we still get a lot of joy out of seeing improvement."
The two clubs - which joined the Hampden league at the same time in 2013 - understand the enormity of playing each Anzac Day.
Both teams will attend dawn services in their home towns.
"It is very special to play on Anzac Day and for the Anzacs who did so much for the country," Waldron said.
"For my boys, I say 'it's not a game the coach should get you up for, you should already be up for playing on Anzac Day'."
Holt, who has coached both sides, said it was important to understand the country's war history.
"We talk about it with the boys and they're all encouraged to get to the dawn service," he said.
"The meaning of the day won't be lost on anyone. The guys know it's a special occasion.
"We talk about it being the biggest (regular season) game of the year for us - it's our home game on Anzac Day and we're pretty keen for a win."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
