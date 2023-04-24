"I'm happy they found it - we know where they are now."- Ray Dalton
For the first time in 80 years, Ray Dalton can pay tribute to his late brother George and knows where his final resting place is.
The Warrnambool man was only four-years-old when his brother George was killed in Australia's worst maritime disaster - the Montevideo Maru incident on July 1, 1942.
His parents didn't tell him until he was six that George was missing, presumed dead.
George was the third child of Walter and Valentine Dalton, who had 13 children.
Ray was the youngest and has spent years hoping the Montevideo Maru would be found.
On Saturday, he received the phone call he had waited most of his lifetime for.
"My daughter called me and told me they found it," Mr Dalton said.
"I'm happy they found it - we know where they are now."
Mr Dalton said his older brother's death deeply affected his parents, who held out hope for some time that he would be found.
The sinking of the Montevideo Maru was Australia's worst ever maritime tragedy.
An American submarine fired on the Japanese vessel without realising it carried prisoners.
Among them were approximately 979 Australian troops and civilians captured several months earlier at the fall of the island Rabaul.
The Montevideo Maru has now been found 4000 metres below sea level off the coast of the Philippines, Sydney's Silentworld Foundation has announced.
Mr Dalton said he was surprised by the find deep below the surface.
"It's a long way down," he said.
Mr Dalton said he believed some younger members of his family may be interested in travelling to the ship's final resting place in the future.
George Dalton was a private in Australia's 2/22nd Battalion stationed at Rabaul off the coast Papua New Guinea.
His ill-equipped battalion was later forced into surrendering to the Japanese forces in early 1942.
The Japanese forces had planned to transport the soldiers to a prisoner of war camp on an island off the coast of China before the Montevideo Maru was sunk.
The maritime archaeology and history foundation partnered with deep-sea survey specialists Fugro and the Defence Department month and found it on the 12th day of their search, according to a media release Silentworld issued on Saturday morning.
Specialists spent days verifying the wreck, Silentworld's director John Mullen said.
"The discovery of the Montevideo Maru closes a terrible chapter in Australian military and maritime history," he said.
"Families waited years for news of their missing loved ones, before learning of the tragic outcome of the sinking.
"Some never fully came to accept that their loved ones were among the victims.
"Today, by finding the vessel, we hope to bring closure to the many families devastated by this terrible disaster."
Photos of the ship found on the ocean floor show a largely intact ship.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
