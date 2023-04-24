The Standard
Warrnambool man relieved final resting place of brother who was onboard Montevideo Maru has been discovered

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated April 24 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 11:35am
"I'm happy they found it - we know where they are now."

- Ray Dalton
Warrnambool's Ray Dalton holds a photo of his late brother George. Picture by Sean McKenna
Warrnambool's Ray Dalton holds a photo of his late brother George. Picture by Sean McKenna

For the first time in 80 years, Ray Dalton can pay tribute to his late brother George and knows where his final resting place is.

