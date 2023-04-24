A 71-year-old South Australian motorbike rider has suffered a broken leg after being involved in a collision with a deer on the Hamilton Highway.
Koroit police Sergeant Pat Day said the incident happened about 3pm Saturday when the man turned off the Caramut Road onto the Hamilton Highway, heading towards Geelong.
"The deer came out of the bush from the left side and crashed into the rider's left leg," he said.
"The deer has smashed the motorbike's left side indicators.
"The rider was able to come to a stop, but when he went to put his leg on the ground it collapsed and the bike fell on top of the rider.
"Other travellers have been able to stop and assist the rider near the intersection with Barwidgee Road."
The rider was transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital with a suspected fractured left leg.
Sergeant Day said while a collision with the animal was unusual, there were now plenty of deer in the south-west and they posed a serious hazard to all drivers and especially motorbike riders.
"All wildlife can be a hazard to motorists and riders so we ask everyone to take all possible care," he said.
"This rider was pretty lucky. The result of the collision could have been far worse."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.