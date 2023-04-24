The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police have warned road users to be aware of wildlife on the roads and take all possible care

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 24 2023 - 11:36am, first published 11:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A motorbike rider has suffered a broken leg after being involved in a collision with a deer. This is a file image.
A motorbike rider has suffered a broken leg after being involved in a collision with a deer. This is a file image.

A 71-year-old South Australian motorbike rider has suffered a broken leg after being involved in a collision with a deer on the Hamilton Highway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.