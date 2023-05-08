When Dixie's Daryl Crawford joined the CFA at age 17 he never expected to lead crews through the region's two biggest fires across the next six decades.
The now 78-year-old farmer and first lieutenant for the Dixie Fire Brigade has responded to hundreds of blazes across his 61-years of service, but said his memories of Ash Wednesday and the 2018 St Patrick's Day fires kept him vigilant and determined to continue.
Mr Crawford said at the time of the 1983 fire, his crew was sent to battle the blaze at Ballangeich. He said one volunteer purchased five sets of goggles in Terang before leaving, but half-way to the site the crew realised the plastic lenses had blown out.
"Normally if we hear there's a fire, you'll see smoke coming up, but the wind was so strong that day you didn't see anything," Mr Crawford said.
"We'd come in at the front of the fire - not by choice - and had to find a safe spot so we followed a local and found a cleared spot on the top of a bank.
"The cabins weren't smoke proof in those days. We couldn't see the fire coming - but you could feel the heat and thought we were going to choke to death."
After meeting the fire at Framlingham Bridge and moving onto Garvoc, Mr Crawford said his crew joined with other tankers to make a stand at Sampsons Ford Road.
"It was that hot I remember turning the hose on myself to cool down," he said.
"We still didn't know where the fire was, just the smoke. I remember the sound of all the trucks crunching to get into reverse when the fire arrived and we realised we couldn't stop it.
"We then decided to make a stand at Peterborough Road but it wasn't wide enough and was too dangerous so we were called back to protect Terang.
"I still remember driving up the road expecting to see our farm black but the fire had run into a crop near Lake Mumblin that pushed it away. It went out in fingers and blew out.
"We couldn't put it out. Water was hopeless that day."
Mr Crawford said despite his experience, the St Patrick's Day fires in 2018 took him by surprise.
"It was a windy night but you don't expect fires to start at night," he said.
"I was driving and we came out of the trees - it looked like Terang was on fire right through to Camperdown.
"We went down Depot Road and then the wind swirled and we were in the fire. I hit the accelerator as hard as I could to get the poor buggers out of the flames."
Mr Crawford said his crew twice went to one house to put out a threatening fire.
"The owner later embraced me and had tears in his eyes and called me his hero because I'd helped to save his house," he said.
"People say why do you do it - that's why."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
