Dixie's Daryl Crawford reflects on service after 61 years in fire brigade

Updated May 9 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 9:45am
Daryl Crawford (right) has been a volunteer with the Dixie Fire Brigade for 61 years.
When Dixie's Daryl Crawford joined the CFA at age 17 he never expected to lead crews through the region's two biggest fires across the next six decades.

