The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Puppeteer adds a touch of magic pr Wizard of Oz production

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated April 24 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glenistair Hancock, Greta Punch, Jhess Knight and Dan Duffy are set to bring puppets to life in the production of Wizard of Oz.
Glenistair Hancock, Greta Punch, Jhess Knight and Dan Duffy are set to bring puppets to life in the production of Wizard of Oz.

Puppets are set to add a bit of magic to the Warrnambool production of Wizard of Oz with an expert brought in to help the cast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.