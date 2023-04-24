Puppets are set to add a bit of magic to the Warrnambool production of Wizard of Oz with an expert brought in to help the cast.
Jhess Knight, who worked on the Academy Award-winning film Pinocchio, spent the weekend with cast members to help bring the puppets to life.
After growing up in Portland, Knight went to study theatre at university which is where she got into making puppets.
"I was always interested in puppets as a kid but no one tells you that's a job," Knight said. "It's kind of been an obsessions for years."
She spent a year studying at the London School of Puppetry, and worked on the award-winning Australian film Judy and Punch.
Knight was based in Portland, Oregon, while working on the stop-motion Netflix film Pinocchio which won an Oscar at the 2023 Academy Awards. "It was really exciting," Knight said.
While she didn't get to go to the Academy Awards, Knight was in Portland at the time and there was an Oscars party for the crew.
"We were a crew of about 120 people," she said. "A few of our people got to go to the Oscars. I'm a puppet fabricator, so I built some of the stop-motion puppets. Most famously I built the dancing poop - so you can't miss it.
"It's a gorgeous film."
Knight has done plenty of theatre and has been on tour with popular children's show Bluey's Big Play - the number one show in the US right now.
"We did an Australian tour for a couple of years and now I'm touring with the American tour," Knight said. "It's huge over there."
Knight will head back overseas in a few weeks to rejoin the tour.
The schedule means spending three-to-five nights a week on the tour bus as well as in plenty of hotel rooms.
"There's lots of unglamorous bits," Knight said.
Late last year, Knight joined Bluey on a visit to the United Nations. "They thanked Bluey for being the best ambassador Australia has ever had."
Warrnambool Theatre Company and Holiday Actors were able to bring Knight to help out thanks to a grant from the Ern Hartley Foundation.
Producer and Warrnambool Theatre Company president Ailiche Goddard-Clegg said rehearsals were in full swing and tickets would go on sale from May 1.
"With Wizard, we really wanted to take our puppetry to the next level," she said.
"We really needed to import the greatest skill of Jhess to come and make our puppet magical.
"It will be a nice mix of dance, puppets, acting, singing."
The show has a cast of 52, an orchestra of 23 and volunteer base of about 50 people working behind the scenes.
The show will be staged at the Lighthouse Theatre from July 15-22.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.