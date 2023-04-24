The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Cobden's Circuit De Savage to be illuminated with solar after five-year push

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated April 24 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Circuit De Savage Walking Trail will soon become Cobden's only illuminated track after councillors voted to award the contract for the Cobden Shared Path Lighting Project to Leadsun. Picture by Anthony Brady
The Circuit De Savage Walking Trail will soon become Cobden's only illuminated track after councillors voted to award the contract for the Cobden Shared Path Lighting Project to Leadsun. Picture by Anthony Brady

A five-year project will light-up the faces of users along a popular circuit in Cobden.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.