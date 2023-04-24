A five-year project will light-up the faces of users along a popular circuit in Cobden.
The four-kilometre Circuit De Savage Walking Trail will be illuminated after Corangamite Shire councillors unanimously voted to award the project's $276,330 contract to solar lighting provider Leadsun.
As the contract was $83,330 more than what was originally allocated, councillors also voted to access a portion of its capital works budget to cover the shortfall.
South-central ward councillor and Cobden resident Jo Beard said it was a milestone for both residents and former councillor Evan Savage, the trail's namesake and instigator.
"This is an exciting project that has been bubbling away for a few years now," she said.
"This is going to mean a lot to the multiple people who use this walking track morning, noon and night. This track gets so much use.
"We recently had the resurfacing done, it's an all-accessible track for so many people and we don't always find that in all our communities so the community in Cobden knows how lucky we are to have this track."
Once complete, the track will be the town's first illuminated trail.
IN OTHER NEWS
South-west ward councillor Kate Makin said it was an important provision considering the loop connected the town's footpath network and accommodation with attractions including the gold club, skate park, stadium, cricket ground and racecourse reserve.
"I often drive past this circuit and there's always someone on there," she said.
"It's a very well-used track and it'll be very nice to have lighting on there because people are out exercising at odd hours at this time of the year.
"This will be a great little project, we've been working on this for five years so it's great to see this come through and finally get done."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.