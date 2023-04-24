Police warn of Facebook marketplace scams

UPDATE, Monday, 10.22am:
Police are warning residents to be aware when buying items over social media after more scams have been reported on Facebook Marketplace.
A police spokeswoman said she was currently investigating two substantial scams, one involving the sale of a motorhome for just over $25,000.
She said the motorhome was valued at about $50,000 - and that was the first clue it was a scam.
"Over the past couple of years we have regularly issued warnings for items that appear to be cheap," she said.
"These deals are too good to be true, and that's the first indicator that these are scams."
The spokeswoman said the motorhome sale went through, while another for a suspiciously cheap caravan failed.
"Both times these items were said to be physically in West Australia and would cost about $900 to bring to Victoria, which again is ridiculously cheap," she said.
"But the phone number for people to contact started with 03 so they were Melbourne numbers, again more red flags.
"The caravan was being sold for about $32,000 when it was worth $45,000. If these prices are too cheap there's a reason and it may be that the items do not exist."
The investigator said the reports of scams were dropping in actual numbers but were still happening.
"Search warrants for banks are meant to take 12 weeks but some financial institutions are still working on scam reports from June and July last year," she said.
"The other scams we have seen lately are for other items on Facebook Marketplace and also shipping containers.
"When people go to pick up items the addresses don't exist or it's an address where the people there don't know anything about the sale item."
Police advise that people should try and sight items before they purchase them.
Anyone with information about scams is requested to report their matter to their local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Earlier: Warrnambool police are alerting residents to a Facebook scam involving buying goods, including lawnmowers and washing machines.
Police say there's been reports that a number of people have paid for items on social media site Facebook Marketplace and been given a pick up address in Warrnambool's Thackeray Drive only to discover the address is not related to the online transaction.
The people have not received the items they have paid for when they have gone to collect them.
"Some of the items have been lawn mowers and washing machines," Constable Brody Stewart said.
"If this has happened to you or you have any information, please report the matter to the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
"Please be aware of this scam that is currently operating in the Warrnambool area and be vigilant about any online purchases," he said.
In other news, Camperdown police have received multiple reports of unknown persons knocking on doors and ringing doorbells before running away.
"This reported behaviour has progressed beyond a mere annoyance and is causing distress to members of the community," a police spokesman said.
"If you have experienced this sort of intrusion or you know someone who is participating in it, please contact Camperdown police or anonymous reports can be made to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
