Police warn of Facebook marketplace scam

Warrnambool police are alerting residents to a Facebook scam involving buying goods, including lawnmowers and washing machines.
Police say there's been reports that a number of people have paid for items on social media site Facebook Marketplace and been given a pick up address in Warrnambool's Thackeray Drive only to discover the address is not related to the online transaction.
The people have not received the items they have paid for when they have gone to collect them.
"Some of the items have been lawn mowers and washing machines," Constable Brody Stewart said.
"If this has happened to you or you have any information, please report the matter to the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
"Please be aware of this scam that is currently operating in the Warrnambool area and be vigilant about any online purchases," he said.
