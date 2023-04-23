The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Residents buying lawnmowers or washing machines caught up in scam

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 24 2023 - 8:07am, first published 8:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police warn of Facebook marketplace scam
Police warn of Facebook marketplace scam

Warrnambool police are alerting residents to a Facebook scam involving buying goods, including lawnmowers and washing machines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.