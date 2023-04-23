CONSISTENT galloper Right You Are has swept into calculations for the Caulfield Cup after scoring a narrow victory in Saturday's $300,000 Mornington Cup for leading trainer Ciaron Maher.
Right You Are, ridden by Ben Allen got his head out on the line to beat Hezashocka by a nose with Herman Hesse back in third spot in the 2400 metre contest.
Saturday's Mornington meeting was the principal event on Victoria's racing calendar and the Mornington Cup winner earnt a golden ticket into the Caulfield Cup field in October.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace said he was delighted Right You Are won the feature race on the nine race program.
"I was not sure if Right You Are won or not," Maher told The Standard.
"He was just lucky to get the nod in but we'll take the win.
"I've got to give credit to our staff they have done a wonderful job with Right You Are who had injury issues.
"We can now map out a plan with the Caulfield Cup as his main goal in the spring.
"We don't have to worry about qualifying Right You Are for the Caulfield Cup because he's now in the field.
"We've just got to sort out a program to have him right for the day."
From his last six starts Right You Are has won five races.
The Winslow export and Melbourne Cup winning trainer praised Allen's winning ride.
"It was a good ride by Ben," he said of the race.
"Right You Are can be a quirky type of horse.
"Ben had him well positioned in the run to have one last crack at them."
Right You Are's victory was the third leg of a winning treble for the powerful stable.
They won with Convener and Lethal Thoughts earlier in the day.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.