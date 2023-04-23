The Standard
Ciaron Maher-trained Right You Are wins $300,000 Mornington Cup on Saturday

By Tim Auld
Updated April 23 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 1:00pm
Ciaron Maher scored some big wins at the Mornington Cup on Saturday. File picture
CONSISTENT galloper Right You Are has swept into calculations for the Caulfield Cup after scoring a narrow victory in Saturday's $300,000 Mornington Cup for leading trainer Ciaron Maher.

