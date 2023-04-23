Koroit co-coach Kerrie Jennings was pleased with her playing group's response to a tough opening three rounds.
The Saints dominated their clash against Port Fairy, 72-26, on Saturday, after starting their Hampden league season against both 2022 grand finalists and failing to get a game last round due to a Portland forfeit.
"(After) two losses and then not playing, it was really a positive game from all of our players," Jennings said. "Our shooters shot well, we just played well all over the court and we defended really well. We set ourselves team goals and we built on those each quarter."
Goal shooter Nell Mitchell was a force in attack, sinking 62 of the Saints' 72 goals, while co-captain Kasey Barling added experience on the defensive end.
"We are quite young through that midcourt, so it's really great to have both Kasey and Nell either end of the court," Jennings said.
Full-court defensive pressure was a highlight for Jennings, as was the Saints' younger players' continued improvements on game day.
"Scarlett O'Donnell at wing defence, we've been working at a lot of things at training and her defensive pressure yesterday, as was Millie (Jennings) through the midcourt as well, just really strong hands-over-ball and shutting down any drives we could," Jennings said.
The win gives Koroit a much needed percentage boost as well, ahead of its two-week break.
