Kolora-Noorat coach Nick Bourke admits there is some "sore bodies" after a tough game of football against Dennington on Saturday, but is pleased with his group's ability to set up the win with a blistering opening quarter.
The Power clinched the 16.12 (108) to 4.10 (34) win against the Dogs, slamming on seven first quarter goals.
Bourke, out injured with a groin complaint, said the Dogs "cracked in hard all day" and didn't make it easy at times.
"We spoke about wanting to get a fast start, teams like Dennington at their home, you don't want to give them an opportunity to get a run on," he said. "For us to get a hot start was great and hold onto that for the majority of the game.
"We're pretty sore. To Dennington's credit they really battled hard. It was a hot game. I don't think the scoreboard did them justice.
"I spoke to their coach (Leigh Anderson) after the game and they were a bit disappointed with how they attacked it last week and they really cracked in which has given us some sore bodies."
Star forward Lucas Boyd was the star of the show, feeding off some excellent ball use to snag nine majors to take his tally to 11 for the season in two games. Skipper Joel Moloney was tremendous again and youngster Fred Beasley shone for the third straight week.
"Lucas was great, he wasn't sure if he'd play with work and family commitments but he got there," he said. "We're a much better side when he's in there and he straightens us up with a big target to kick to.
"It came off the back of our midfield. Rarely does Lucas get beaten which also brings our smalls into the game."
Sports reporter with The Standard
