Warrnambool's Callum Bridge enjoys his chance to trial with Australia's men's Hockey 5s players on weekend

Nick Creely
April 23 2023 - 4:00pm
Warrnambool hockey talent Callum Bridge enjoyed the experience of mixing it with some of Australia's best players. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Emerging Warrnambool hockey talent Callum Bridge says the opportunity to mix with and learn from some of Australia's best Hockey5s men's players will hold him in good stead with his game moving forward.

