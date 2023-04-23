Emerging Warrnambool hockey talent Callum Bridge says the opportunity to mix with and learn from some of Australia's best Hockey5s men's players will hold him in good stead with his game moving forward.
The 19-year-old goalkeeper, who plays with the prominent Waverley Hockey Club in Melbourne in the Premier league reserves team, enjoyed the unique experience of playing as a fill-in for the World Cup selection trials, which were held at Warrnambool's state-of-the-art hockey facility over the weekend.
Thirty-seven of the country's best male and female players took part in the trials for July's Oceania World Cup qualifiers. across both Saturday and Sunday, with a strong attendance on both days enjoying some of the action.
The Hockey 5s World Cup will be held in Oman in 2024.
The weekend was capped off with a string of junior academy training sessions on Sunday afternoon held by the national male and female players and coaches.
Bridge told The Standard it was a wonderful experience and was delighted to see elite sport come to the city and provide an opportunity to take part.
"It's awesome for the community to have this kind of high-level sport come to the region," he said.
"We've got the Big V basketball and stuff but nothing really big so to have these Australian trials come to Warrnambool is great for the growth.
"It'll help the outlook of hockey in the region. It'll get it more known in the community."
The gun youngster, who has trialled with the Victorian under 21 team, says he is proud of his ability to hold his own against the elite men's talent.
He added there was plenty of lessons to take away into his own game moving forward after receiving some advice from elite-level coaches and players.
"I've spoken to some of the Australian hockey players and the coaches too and they're really liking how I'm playing which has given me a lot of confidence," he said.
"I was a bit nervous on Saturday but coming into Sunday I was a lot more comfortable knowing I was up to it.
"I definitely surprised myself on Saturday that's for sure and was able to stand up to the level which is great."
