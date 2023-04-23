TOP Sydney jockey Nash Rawiller will ride at the upcoming Warrnambool May Carnival.
Rawiller, who has ridden with great success around Australia and internationally at major meetings is no stranger to a Warrnambool May Carnival.
He won the 1999 Wangoom Handicap on Grand Baie and then won the 2003 Warrnambool Cup aboard Gunnamatta before moving to Sydney.
He is hoping to snare some key rides over the three days of the May carnival.
"I'm definitely riding at Warrnambool," the ace jockey told The Standard.
"I've got no rides booked in just yet but I'm hoping to have some on each day of the carnival.
"I'll be looking for rides at 58kgs or above.
"I was at last years' carnival as a spectator and I had forgotten how good a carnival it is.
"It's nearly 20 years since I had been there.
"I just said to myself last year I want to come back and ride at another carnival.
"It's one of the great carnivals on the Australia racing calendar."
Rawiller rode three winners (two for Chris Waller and one for Gai Waterhouse) at Sydney's feature meeting at Hawkesbury on Saturday.
He will keep a close eye on the fortunes of his son Campbell in jumps races at the Warrnambool carnival.
Campbell kickstarted his career as a jumps jockey with a winner at Pakenham last Sunday and is booked for rides at Warrnambool.
"I got a huge kick out of seeing Campbell ride his first jumps winner at Pakenham," Rawiller said.
"The win was probably one of the biggest thrills I've had in racing.
"Campbell has worked very hard to be a jumps jockey after weight issues saw him get limited chances on the flat.
"I'm confident with a bit of time he'll develop into a good jumps jockey."
The top Sydney-based jockey will be joined by other high profile racing identities at a charity fundraiser at Woolsthorpe's Union Station Hotel next Monday afternoon.
Winslow export and Melbourne Cup winner trainer Ciaron Maher, Ben Melham, Jamie Kah, Michelle Payne and Des Gleeson will also be in attendance at the fundraising event.
