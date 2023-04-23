The Standard
Koroit defeat Port Fairy to level its 2023 Hampden league win-loss record

By Meg Saultry
Updated April 23 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 12:15pm
Koroit senior coach Chris McLaren was pleased with his side's forward entry on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna
Koroit's trademark ability to work off the ball and control territory was evident in a 43-point win against Port Fairy that levelled the reigning premier's ledger after four matches.

