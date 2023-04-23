"We were really able to hit up Lloyd, (he) took some great marks and kicked a really good early goal from long range from the boundary and looked a real threat," McLaren said. "Jayden Whitehead then goes and plays behind the ball and has a really good game, Will Couch (five goals) finds a little bit more space because Lloydy presented so well and I though our smalls, (Jyron) Neave, Connor (Byrne), Curran O'Donnell... were really strong."