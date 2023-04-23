Koroit's trademark ability to work off the ball and control territory was evident in a 43-point win against Port Fairy that levelled the reigning premier's ledger after four matches.
The Saints played well early on Gardens Oval, controlling the ball to keep the Seagulls scoreless in the opening quarter, before extending their lead to 35 by half time.
Koroit coach Chris McLaren was pleased with his group's early attack and ability to maintain ascendancy for the majority of the match.
"Our intensity and effort without the ball was really strong so we were able to get it back," McLaren said. "And (we) controlled some territory and give our forwards some really good looks."
James Gow's clearance work earned him best-on-ground honours, while teen forward Mitch Lloyd impressed his coach with his contest against Seagulls' captain Matt Sully in the opening half, as the Rebels player's inclusion provided a flow-on effect for the rest of the group.
"We were really able to hit up Lloyd, (he) took some great marks and kicked a really good early goal from long range from the boundary and looked a real threat," McLaren said. "Jayden Whitehead then goes and plays behind the ball and has a really good game, Will Couch (five goals) finds a little bit more space because Lloydy presented so well and I though our smalls, (Jyron) Neave, Connor (Byrne), Curran O'Donnell... were really strong."
Dylan Gunning was named Port Fairy's best, while small forward Radush Mohan was dynamic with three goals and veteran Jason Rowan managed two playing opposite Saints' Tim Martin.
Koroit has a fortnight break, with its playing group to drive training in the first week, while Port Fairy head to Hamilton in the second week of the upcoming split round on May 6.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
