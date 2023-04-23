Camperdown coach Neville Swayn is eager to see his team maintain the pressure it applied in a 19-point win against North Warrnambool Eagles moving forward.
The Magpies controlled play against North Warrnambool Eagles through the middle terms of Saturday's contest at Bushfield, before holding off the Eagles' final quarter push to record a 11.12 (78) to 8.11 (59) victory.
"It was a game of ebbs and flows," Swayn said. "But I was really happy with big chunks of our first, second and third quarters.
"I was just really happy with how we pressured North... it's something we've got to keep getting better at.
"They responded in the last... but we steadied a bit. Really good reward for the guys."
Will Rowbottom was huge in the ruck for the Magpies, Cam Spence and VFL talent Hamish Sinnott proved influential through the midfield while Archie McBean in defence also impressed. Key forward Sam Gordon had his best return this year, kicking five, while new recruit Jason Baird snagged two.
"Sam's obviously a focal point," Swayn said. "And for Jase as well to hit the scoreboard, it's a good reward for those guys because they've been working hard for the last few weeks."
Eagles coach Adam Dowie felt his side had good looks at goal in the opening quarter but credited the last kick in the chain as costly.
"In that second quarter... they were able to hold onto the ball and sort of kick through us pretty well and dominate field positions a little bit," he said. "We weren't able to hold it in our forward line and it just put our midfield and defenders under a lot of pressure."
Key forward Nick Rodda (knee) was a late out for the Eagles and will be under doubt for their round four match-up against Cobden, while Nathan Vardy's absence in the ruck continues to hurt, as Angus Noske and Lachlan Wines do their best to cover.
