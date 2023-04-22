Nirranda coach Nick Couch believes the rapid improvement of Allansford in the opening three rounds of the Warrnambool and District league is a major positive for the competition moving forward.
The Blues overcame a half-time deficit to overrun Tim Nowell's in-form side, fresh off a stunning win against Panmure, running out 11.13 (79) to 8.4 (52) winners.
"It was a challenge the boys needed I think," he said.
"Full credit to Allansford for the way they played. They've got a much better game style this year and it was a really good game to watch.
"It looks really good for the league I think moving forward with teams getting better and more competitive. It's what you want."
The retired Blues mentor, who hung up the boots after the 2022 premiership, said after trailing by six points at the main break his well-drilled and experienced outfit found "the Nirranda way".
"I think it came down to our maturity and the experience of the group. We've got a lot of boys at the club that have been here for five, ten years now," he said.
"We didn't help ourselves at times with our disposal moving forward and we needed a better contest in the middle of the ground and needed to spread harder.
"The boys did that in the second half and found the options.
"I can't take anything away from Allansford, full credit to them. The pressure they put on us was a challenge.
"I thought we needed to get back to the Nirranda way which we managed to do."
The Blues had plenty of contributors with five players kicking multiple goals, while Cody Wagstaff, Jeremy Stacey and James Willsher were all named in the best.
For Nowell's group, who will take plenty out of the clash, Zavier Mungean, Robbie Hare (four goals) and Josh Kirkwood all had strong matches.
