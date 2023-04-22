Growth and improvement was the common theme in the aftermath of Merrivale's convincing win against 2022 grand finalists Panmure on Saturday as the Tigers brought home another four points.
The Tigers are unbeaten in the Warrnambool and District league so far this season and looked to have all bases covered, but for mentor Josh Sobey it's a slow build and one he's excited about watching unfold.
On the weekend in front of a strong crowd, the Tigers - still missing some key cogs including the coach himself - kept a cool and calm head to control the majority of the contest and run out 10.10 (70) to 4.13 (37) winners.
"It was a really pleasing result," Sobey told The Standard. "They're a really good outfit Panmure and I thought our boys believed in the plan and executed it. I was pretty stoked.
"In the first quarter we probably let them off the hook a little bit with some of our decision making going forward.
"But at every break I felt we were able to tidy up an area of our game."
Sobey, who missed another game with a niggling injury and joked he "may not be required again at this stage", said belief was high among the playing group and that the best was yet to come if they stuck together.
"That's kind of our theme, is the development regardless of our age, so they'll get better and whatnot," he said.
"Probably the most pleasing thing is we've got a long way to go. There's no ceiling on it and we've just got to continue getting better each week.
"We'll hit the track next week and hopefully get even better."
Sobey said he was thrilled to see the midfield group put in a "dominant" performance with Tate Porter in particular looking a class above, especially around stoppages where he seemingly bounced off his opponents at times.
"The midfield was dominant. Tate was outstanding, Jalen (Porter) is a serious player but we're more of a unit to be honest and Manny (Sandow) really drives that," he said.
Dylan Weir was dangerous around goals and kicked three, Oliver Doukas was pivotal and Sandow was a force in the ruck.
Bulldogs defender Matt Colbert held his own down back and played a super game, while Louis Kew and Brad Gedye ran hard all day.
The Tigers mentor said there was going to be some selection headaches moving forward with Nathan Krepp and Jack Neave to come back in.
"We made a number of changes and it just shows the depth of the group," he said. "I had to bring a few up but depth is important and to have quality senior players like Brooksy (Jayden Brooks) come straight in provides a lot of confidence," he said.
"It's a good problem to have, we should have a few come back next week."
