South Rovers coach Tim Condon has described his side's 54-point win against Old Collegians on Saturday as a positive step forward.
The Lions surged to their maiden win of the Warrnambool and District league season, overcoming wild inaccuracy to get the job done, 12.25 (97) to 6.7 (43)
"We had control of the game for the most part, but just didn't convert and butchered a fair few balls going inside forward fifty but pleasingly we were able to break it open in that last quarter," he said.
"I felt our ball movement, our hands out of stoppages were slick. It's something we've been working on a lot.
"We weren't fumbly like the first few rounds which was good."
The Lions mentor said his side played well as a unit but praised the impact of some leaders and youngsters.
"Sam Hodgins played on Lucas Boyd last week as a key defender and then played midfield (today) so he provided some great flexibility for us," he said.
"He was great and probably provides us with a bit of a headache moving forward in terms of where to play him.
"Kurt Lenehan was obviously really, really good too.
"I thought Matty Edwards and Byron Goodall, two boys out of the under 18s were great on the wings. They're hard runners and got into the game.
"We put a lot of pressure on our forwards to deliver and I thought Ayden Bosse in particular was really good. He was dropped on Thursday night and we had a few late withdrawals and he came back in and made the most of it.
"We were fairly good as a whole."
Warriors coach Ben van de Camp said his young group battled hard and responded after a 30-goal loss back on Good Friday to Merrivale.
"For three quarters it was an arm wrestle, and they had more polish in the last quarter and our pressure dropped off a bit but for three quarters it was terrific," he said.
"The scoreline probably looks worse than it was. There's plenty to take out of it.
"We had a fair bit to recover in terms of our confidence, how people perceive as a club and I felt the boys flew the flag particularly well for three quarters."
Sports reporter with The Standard
