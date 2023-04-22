The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

South Rovers clinch convincing 54-point win against Old Collegians in Warrnambool and District league

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated April 22 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Rovers utility Sam Hodgins in action against Kolora-Noorat in round two. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
South Rovers utility Sam Hodgins in action against Kolora-Noorat in round two. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

South Rovers coach Tim Condon has described his side's 54-point win against Old Collegians on Saturday as a positive step forward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.