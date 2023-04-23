A round of thrillers, including two draws have given weight to what is already widely known across the Warrnambool and District league in 2023 - the A grade season is as wide open as it's been in recent memory.
Merrivale and Panmure played out an absorbing, tension-filled contest where momentum swung rapidly, with a late Bulldogs goal sealing a 43-43 result. Both teams, who look every bit the part in 2023 and possess some dynamic players across the court, played the game at a frenetic pace.
Panmure coach Rebecca Mitchell described the draw as like a win for her side.
She said despite the tension across the court in what was an absorbing battle, her girls held their nerve.
"It was a tough game, pretty verbal and physical. It was certainly tense, that's for sure," she said.
"But a draw for us is a win against them. I'm really happy with our result and performance. I'm really proud of the girls.
"I walk away disappointed with certain things about the game but overall it was a good game of netball I think."
The Bulldogs goalie, who popped her thumb out in the dying stages of the match, said it was an indicator the group was gelling.
"Merrivale are a very tough team, everyone knows that. Our girls stood up and we were able to stay in the contest all day and with fresh legs hold on with players on the bench," she said.
"It was a big team performance. We made so many position swaps but Jess Rohan was outstanding once again swapping from one end to the other."
Nirranda, meanwhile, produced arguably its most dominant performance of the season, winning 76-39 against Allansford away from home.
The reigning A grade premiers were merciless despite the Cats battling hard all afternoon.
"It was good to get a comfortable win. We've been building into the season so it was nice to do what we do. We executed our plans really well and put on a lot of defensive pressure," Blues mentor Lisa Arundell said.
"I was happy with the first round and last week was tough because the weather was deplorable so it was good to get out there and play our style."
The premiership coach said the newcomers in Montana Wallace, Keele Hillas and Bella Wallace were the three best for the Blues in a "great sign" the champion team was evolving further, while Amanda Gilbert was red-hot with an astonishing 53 goals.
"She's so strong for us in that ring," Arundell said of Gilbert. "She had an excellent season for us last year, but three rounds into the season she's already proving what an absolute weapon she'll be for us. The combination with Steph (Townsend) is great, the two of them just click."
At Walter Oval, Old Collegians held on to narrowly win 46-45 against South Rovers to clinch its first victory of the season.
Warriors co-coach Jemmah Lambevski said she was "proud" of the group for digging deep.
"Credit to Rovers, they just kept coming at us and got on the front foot a bit in the first quarter," she said.
"We made a few changes to combat a few things. I'm really proud, it was a strong team performance.
"It wasn't quite the full 60 minutes we were striving for and we reflected on that but there's a lot of exciting things to come out of it."
The Warriors mentor said it was "great reward for effort".
"We still didn't have our full side in, so for us the best is yet to come in season 2023," she said.
"Nine of our ten players who were available took to the court and each played their role when required beautifully."
In remaining matches, Russells Creek's promising start to the season continued with a hard-fought 48-43 win against Timboon Demons while vastly improved teams Dennington and Kolora-Noorat couldn't be separated in a thrilling 38-38 draw.
