FOOTBALL
SENIORS
Camperdown Seniors Football 2.4 6.8 10.10 11.12 (78) def North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors 2.2 3.3 5.5 8.11 (59)
GOALS: Camperdown: S.Gordon 5, J.Baird 2, M.Sinnott 1, N.Jones 1, Z.Sinnott 1, C.Spence 1; North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors: T.Batten 2, F.Jones 2, D.Parish 1, J.BERMINGHAM 1, J.Lewis 1, J.Grundy 1
BEST: Camperdown: W.Rowbottom, H.Sinnott, H.Sumner, J.Dundon, C.Spence; North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors: J.Grundy, R.Scoble, J.BERMINGHAM, D.Bermingham, J.Johnstone, B.Jenkinson"
Roosters Seniors 4.1 5.4 8.6 14.6 (90) def Blues Seniors 1.3 3.8 5.11 6.15 (51)
GOALS: Roosters Seniors: S.Kelly 4, W.White 3, P.Anderson 3, M.Irving 2, B.Osborne 1, J.Maher 1; Blues Seniors: C.Hoffmann 2, L.Cody 2, R.Jansen van beek 1, J.Turland 1
BEST: Roosters Seniors: S.Thompson, P.Anderson, D.Nicholson, J.Saunders, J.Maher, S.Kelly; Blues Seniors: N.Hooker, W.Lord, D.Weymouth, L.Cody, D.Graham, R.Warfe Terang Mortlake Bloods Senior Men 1.5 1.8 5.11 9.17 (71)
Koroit 4.3 8.7 9.9 13.14 (92) def Port Fairy 0.0 2.8 3.10 6.13 (49)
GOALS: Koroit: W. Couch 5, J. Neave 2, C. Byrne 2, P. O'Sullivan, M. Lloyd, C. O'Donnell, T. Baulch; Port Fairy: R. Mohan 3, J. Rowan 2, O. Pollock.
BEST: Koroit: J. Gow, D. Mooney, J. Whitehead, T. Martin, P. O'Sullivan, M. Lloyd; Port Fairy: D. Gunning, K. Mercovich, M. Sully, J. Hopper, I. Martin, T. Opperman.
Terang Mortlake Bloods 1.5 1.8 5.11 9.17 (71) def Cobden 3.2 6.6 6.9 8.10 (58)
GOALS: Terang Mortlake Bloods: M. Arundell 3, W. Kain 2, D. Kenna, K. Johnstone, S. Crawley, J. Hay; Cobden: P. Pekin 3, J. Williamson 2, R. Unwin, J. Hutt, J. Hickey.
BEST: Terang Mortlake Bloods: S. Carlin, J. Arundell, G. Bourke, D. Kenna, A. Moloney, K. Johnstone; Cobden: J. Fowler, C. Koroneos, M. Marriott, L. Smith, B. Mahoney.
RESERVES
Koroit 7.1 12.1 16.4 19.5 (119) def Port Fairy 0.0 1.0 4.2 8.3 (51)
GOALS: Koroit: M. Bunney 5, J. Brown 3, J. Farley 3, M. Bradley 3, T. McLean 2, J. Mcinerney, J. Purcell, N. Whiting; Port Fairy: D. Smith 2, W. Goudie, P. Conlan, L. Lindsey, M. Shanley, C. Frost, J. Duncan.
BEST: Koroit: K. Moloney, J. Suter, M. Bradley, N. Whiting, T. Hines, J. Purcell; Port Fairy: J. Duncan, T. Adamson, P. Conlan, J. Conrick, D. Smith, A. Stirling.
Cobden 3.2 6.4 9.8 12.9 (81) def Terang Mortlake Bloods 2.1 4.1 6.2 7.2 (44)
GOALS: Cobden: L.Robertson 3, B.Berry 2, A.Rosolin 2, H.Herschell 2, J.Anderson 1, M.Angus 1, B.Green 1; Terang Mortlake Bloods: J.Lehmann 3, J.Lee 1, T.Harris 1, J.Brown 1, J.Dwyer 1
BEST: Cobden: L.Hickey, J.Hutt, H.Herschell, T.Mahony, L.Robertson; Terang Mortlake Bloods: J.Harris, C.Cardwell, J.Lehmann, T.Harris, B.Reid, R.Tanner
North Warrnambool Eagles 2.2 6.4 11.5 16.9 (105) def Camperdown 1.1 3.2 4.3 4.3 (27)
GOALS: North Warrnambool Eagles: J.Burke 4, B.Stewart 3, M.Roberts 2, N.Butters 2, I.owen 1, N.Greene 1, S.Shiells 1, R.Dews 1, L.Seed 1; Camperdown: T.Fitzgerald 2, D.Coates 1, H.Gordon 1
BEST: North Warrnambool Eagles Reserves: L.Seed, H.Schlaghecke, I.owen, J.Burke, J.Bermingham, S.Shiells; Camperdown Reserves Football: E.Coates, S.Morgan, H.Gordon, X.O'Connor, N.Loader
Blues Reserves 0.4 1.4 5.5 5.10 (40) def Roosters Reserves 1.4 1.6 3.8 5.9 (39)
GOALS: Blues Reserves: T.Okeeffe 3, Z.Dwyer 1, N.Turland 1; Roosters Reserves: D.Hawkins 2, J.McNeil 2, T.Freitag 1
BEST: Blues Reserves: F.Radley, S.Pukallus, M.Sell, I.Duerden, T.Okeeffe, A.Sztynda; Roosters Reserves: D.Hawkins, T.Jenkins, C.Fenn, W.Owen, J.Folkes, M.Mavroudakis"
UNDER 18.5s
Warrnambool 3.3 6.6 9.9 10.15 (75) def Roosters U18.5's 2.1 3.3 3.5 6.7 (43)
GOALS: Blues U18.5's: N.Brereton 2, J.Wells 1, S.Carter 1, K.McIlroy 1; Roosters U18.5's: M.Wollermann 2, H.Rhodes 1, J.McNeil 1, D.Perera 1, W.Rantall 1
BEST: Blues U18.5's: H.Artz, N.Brereton, R.Barnes, L.Cook, J.Wells, H.Fleming; Roosters U18.5's: D.Perera, P.Akoch, O.Smith, C.Lynch, H.Rhodes, P.Blythe
BOMBERS U18.5's 5.4 9.7 12.11 19.14 (128) def Terang Mortlake Bloods U18.5's 0.1 2.2 3.3 4.3 (27)
GOALS: BOMBERS U18.5's: N.Sinnott 3, I.McVilly 3, N.Penry 2, T.Roberts 2, J.Gass 2, B.Vines 2, A.Dalziel 2, G.Walsh 1, L.Herschell 1, J.Robertson 1; Terang Mortlake Bloods U18.5's: N.Roberts 2, C.Calvert 1, C.Leishman 1
BEST: BOMBERS U18.5's: N.Sinnott, B.McGlade, N.Penry, J.Gass, T.Roberts, I.McVilly; Terang Mortlake Bloods U18.5's: T.Vickers, C.Calvert, N.Roberts, D.Goddard, M.Hughes, C.Leishman
North Warrnambool Eagles U18.5's 5.4 7.8 14.14 20.19 (139) def Camperdown U18.5 Football 0.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 (12)
GOALS: North Warrnambool Eagles: W.Grundy 6, M.O'Neill 5, T.Coutts 2, D.McKenzie 2, Z.Everall 2, E.Best 1, B.Sextus 1, L.Clifford 1; Camperdown U18.5 Football: K.Kerr 1, L.Kavenagh 1
BEST: North Warrnambool Eagles: W.Grundy, B.Kelp, M.O'Neill, L.Clifford, C.Boyle, D.McKenzie; Camperdown U18.5 Football: L.Kavenagh, W.Cheeseman, L.Wiffen, B.Stephens, T.Love, E.Baker
Koroit 2.3 4.4 5.8 6.11 (47) def Seagulls U18 Men 18.5 0.2 2.3 2.4 3.4 (22)
GOALS: Koroit: C.Noonan 2, J.Mcinerney 1, B.Parsons 1, J.Lathwell 1, J.Suter 1; Seagulls U18 Men 18.5: C.andrews 1, K.Fleming 1, O.Blake 1
BEST: Koroit: J.Lathwell, J.Mcinerney, J.Morrison, J.Suter, T.Waterson, I.Dojkas; Seagulls U18 Men 18.5: L.King, O.Reaburn, J.Sobey, C.Clancey, J.Fitzsimmons, A.Fleming"
NETBALL
OPEN
Cobden Open 20, 35, 58, 75, (75) def Terang Mortlake Open 11, 25, 41, 50, (50)
BEST: Cobden Open: Emily Finch 3 Remeny McCann 2 Jaymie Finch 1; Terang Mortlake Open: Sharni Moloney 3 Grace Wareham 2 Jacqui Arundell 1
GOALS: Cobden Open: Emily Finch 57 Jaymie Finch 14 Sophie Hinkley 4; Terang Mortlake Open: Eboni Knights 24 Jacqui Arundell 17 Grace Wareham 9
Port Fairy 6, 14, 21, 26, (26) def by Koroit 16, 38, 58, 72, (72)
BEST: Port Fairy: Laura Coffey 3 Tessa Allen 2; Koroit: Kasey Barling 3 Layla Monk 2.
GOALS: Port Fairy: Jessika Tobin-Salzman 15 Poppy Myers 1; Koroit: Nell Mitchell 62 Molly McKinnon 10
Warrnambool Open 5, 13, 19, 27, (27) def by South Warrnambool Open 22, 41, 54, 62, (62)
BEST: Warrnambool: Matilda Fitzgerald 3 Jordi Bidmade 2 Isabella Baker 1; South Warrnambool: Isabella Rea 3 Ally Mellblom 2 Meg Kelson 1
GOALS: Warrnambool Open: Amy Wormald 12 Isabella Baker 6 Meg Carlin 5 Eva Ryan 2 Sarah Cowling 2 ; South Warrnambool Open: Hollie Phillips 46 Olivia Marris 10 Eliza Dwyer 6
North Warrnambool 15, 31, 50, 67, (67) def Camperdown 8, 13, 23, 31, (31)
BEST: Camperdown Open: Emily Stephens 2 Elsie Sinnott 1
GOALS: North Warrnambool: Skye Billings 43 Tahni Porter 24; Camperdown: Piper Stephens 15 Sophie Conheady 11 Isobel Sinnott 5.
DIVISION ONE
Warrnambool Div 1 8, 15, 24, 29, (29) def by South Warrnambool Div 1 14, 26, 39, 48, (48)
BEST: Warrnambool Div 1: Jenna Graham 3 Hayley Eldridge 2 Jordi Bidmade 1
South Warrnambool Div 1: Susie Morris 3 Mellissa Mckenzie 1
GOALS: Warrnambool Div 1: Hayley Eldridge 17 Caitlin/Cate O'Keefe 12
South Warrnambool Div 1: Eliza Dwyer 35 Chelsea Quinn 11 Ruby Couch 2
Port Fairy Div 1 7, 15, 22, 30, (30) def by Koroit Div 1 10, 21, 35, 47, (47)
BEST: Port Fairy Div 1: Jessika Tobin-Salzman 3 Hilary Opperman 2 Leah Evans 1
Koroit Div 1: Sienna Batt 2 Rachael McGrath 1
GOALS: Port Fairy Div 1: Jessika Tobin-Salzman 25 Leah Evans 5
Koroit Div 1: Emily Batt 11
North Warrnambool Div 1 16, 27, 39, 53, (53) def Camperdown Div 1 4, 14, 20, 27, (27)
BEST: North Warrnambool Div 1: Layne porter 3 Olivia Grundy 2 Ashlea Ferguson 1; Camperdown Div 1: Chloe O'Brien 3 Hidden Player 2 Kirby Stonehouse 1
GOALS: North Warrnambool Div 1: Mollie Keast 32 Olivia Grundy 21
Cobden Div 1 15, 28, 40, 51, (51) def Terang Mortlake Div 1 10, 22, 30, 36, (36)
BEST: Cobden Div 1: Jessica McGlade 3 Molly Hutt 2 Isabelle Corneby 1
Terang Mortlake Div 1: Claudia Lee 3 Ellen-Rose Lee 2 Lily Lourey 1
GOALS: Cobden Div 1: Molly Hutt 38 Grace Taylor 13
Terang Mortlake Div 1: Rhi Davis 21 Mahni Wright 11 Jessica Davis 4
DIVISION TWO
Port Fairy Div 2 5, 13, 23, 31, (31) def Koroit Div 2 5, 14, 18, 25, (25)
BEST: Port Fairy Div 2: Jae Leddin 2 Abbie Sheridan 1
Koroit Div 2: Rachael McGrath 3 Aleisha Mugavin 2 Kylie Grayland 1
GOALS: Port Fairy Div 2: Jae Leddin 22 Myra Murrihy 8 Grace Mitchem 1
Koroit Div 2: Rachael McGrath 13 Kylie Grayland 6
Warrnambool Div 2 4, 10, 17, 20, (20) def by South Warrnambool Div 2 8, 20, 24, 35, (35)
BEST: Warrnambool Div 2: Layla Wilson 3 Lily Johnson 2
South Warrnambool Div 2: Kate Noseda 3 Courtney West 2 Molly Carey 1
GOALS: Warrnambool Div 2: Grace Bell 2
South Warrnambool Div 2: Emily Veale 17 Kate Noseda 11 Lucy Blair 7
Cobden Div 2 6, 13, 25, 35, (35) def by Terang Mortlake Div 2 13, 24, 31, 40, (40)
BEST: Cobden Div 2: Hannah Anderson 3 Courtney Gatens 2 Hannah Justin 1
Terang Mortlake Div 2: Linda Clifford 3 Zoe Barker 2 Jes Church 1
GOALS: Cobden Div 2: Hannah Anderson 21 Maggie Conheady 14
Terang Mortlake Div 2: Linda Clifford 20 Maddison Chesshire 20
North Warrnambool Div 2 7, 12, 24, 31, (31) def Camperdown Div 2 5, 15, 17, 26, (26)
BEST: North Warrnambool Div 2: Tash Clark 3 Abby OBrien 2
Camperdown Div 2: Rachael Giblett 2 Ruby Absalom 1
GOALS: North Warrnambool Div 2: Charlotte Town 18 Alana Rahui 3
Camperdown Div 2: Jessica Van den Eynde 14 Olivia Maskell 12
DIVISION THREE
Port Fairy Div 3 7, 15, 17, 26, (26) def by Koroit Div 3 5, 12, 23, 30, (30)
BEST: Port Fairy Div 3: Emily Williams 3 Laura Riordan 2
GOALS: Port Fairy Div 3: Grace Mitchem 13 Myra Murrihy 13
Koroit Div 3: Layla Thom 25 Paris McInerney 5
North Warrnambool Div 3 6, 11, 16, 22, (22) def by Camperdown Div 3 10, 22, 30, 35, (35)
BEST: North Warrnambool Div 3: Gemma Rentsch 3 Amarlie Conheady 2 Mikaela Doran 1
Camperdown Div 3: Aliece Smith 3 Ellie Rickard 2 Tanisha Dooley 1
GOALS: North Warrnambool Div 3: Amarlie Conheady 13 Alana Rahui 7 Ashlea Doran 2
Camperdown Div 3: Hannah Plozza 19 Melanie Van den Eynde 13 Ruby Walsh 3
Cobden Div 3 11, 14, 22, 28, (28) def by Terang Mortlake Div 3 13, 28, 38, 45, (45)
BEST: Cobden Div 3: Tayla Hickey 2
Terang Mortlake Div 3: Debbie Worland 3 Jacque Dickson 2 Holly Fowler 1
GOALS: Cobden Div 3: Grace Dawson 12 Tayla Hickey 9 Macey-lee Hickey 7
Terang Mortlake Div 3: Holly Fowler 23 Jacque Dickson 18 Sophie Conheady 4
Warrnambool Div 3 7, 11, 16, 21, (21) def by South Warrnambool Div 3 8, 15, 25, 31, (31)
BEST: Warrnambool Div 3: Ashlee Bennett 3 Kirsten Thwaites 2 Brooke OBrien 1
South Warrnambool Div 3: Jasmin Prewett 3 Penny Gunner 2 Eden Anderton 1
GOALS: Warrnambool Div 3: Kirsten Thwaites 12 Brooke OBrien 9
South Warrnambool Div 3: Juanita Russell 17 Tessa Kelson 14
17 AND UNDER
North Warrnambool 17&U 11, 23, 32, 46, (46) def Camperdown 17&U 4, 6, 13, 21, (21)
BEST: North Warrnambool 17&U: Emily Saffin 3 Sophie Jellie 2
Camperdown 17&U: Cali Howells 3 Bella West 2 Elsie Sinnott 1
GOALS: North Warrnambool 17&U: Emily Saffin 26 Amarlie Conheady 6 Hidden Player 4
Camperdown 17&U: Piper Stephens 11 Isobel Sinnott 6 Isla Fleming 4
Warrnambool 17&U 6, 20, 26, 38, (38) def South Warrnambool 17&U 6, 13, 20, 28, (28)
BEST: Warrnambool 17&U: Eva Ryan 3 Georgia Dalton 2 Georgia Ryan 1
South Warrnambool 17&U: Grace Schrama 3 Frankie Butters 2 Ashlyn Whelan 1
GOALS
Warrnambool 17&U: Eva Ryan 29 Ashlee Pavletich 5
South Warrnambool 17&U: Ailish Murfett 19 Sara Anderton 9
Port Fairy 17&U 1, 3, 6, 7, (7) def by Koroit 17&U 15, 33, 49, 64, (64)
BEST: Port Fairy 17&U: GRACE POLLOCK 3 Greta Bell 2
Koroit 17&U: Scarlett O'Donnell 3
GOALS: Port Fairy 17&U: Zara Fox 4 Greta Bell 1
Koroit 17&U: Layla Thom 21
Cobden 17&U 4, 11, 23, 32, (32) def by Terang Mortlake 17&U 14, 27, 33, 36, (36)
BEST: Cobden 17&U: Kate Smith 3 Paige Compton 2 Jessica Walsh 1
Terang Mortlake 17&U: Ava Grundy 2 Alice Kain 1
GOALS: Cobden 17&U: Nikki Clover 29 Kate Smith 3
Terang Mortlake 17&U: Alice Suhan 17 Ava Grundy 3
17 AND UNDER RESERVES
Cobden 17&U Reserves 13, 26, 45, 60, (60) def Terang Mortlake 17&U Reserves 3, 7, 8, 9, (9)
BEST: Cobden 17&U Reserves: Krystal Blain 3 Charlotte Bennett 2 Rebecca Foster 1
Terang Mortlake 17&U Reserves: Ella Clifford 3 Mayci Dwyer 1
GOALS: Cobden 17&U Reserves: Shelby Cameron 30 Rebecca Foster 30
Terang Mortlake 17&U Reserves: Ella Clifford 6 Isla Primrose 1Molly Goddard 1
Port Fairy 17&U Reserves 11, 18, 28, 41, (41) def Koroit 17&U Reserves 8, 17, 24, 30, (30)
BEST: Port Fairy 17&U Reserves: Grace Lenehan 2 Maggie Gleeson 1
Koroit 17&U Reserves: Matisse Batt 2 Zara Welsh 1
GOALS: Port Fairy 17&U Reserves: Maggie Gleeson 24 GRACE POLLOCK 17
Koroit 17&U Reserves: Zara Welsh 3 Claudia Lynch 1
15 AND UNDER
Warrnambool 15&U 3, 6, 8, 10, (10) def by South Warrnambool 15&U 11, 19, 30, 44, (44)
BEST: Warrnambool 15&U: Matilda Burns 2 Lilly Clark 1
South Warrnambool 15&U: Amelia Harris 3 Sophie Smith 2 Saylah Veale 1
GOALS: Warrnambool 15&U: Lilly Clark 4
South Warrnambool 15&U: Amelia Harris 23 Stella Marris 16 Chloe Madden 5
Port Fairy 15&U 1, 3, 7, 10, (10) def by Koroit 15&U 11, 21, 31, 38, (38)
BEST: Port Fairy 15&U: Tessa Phillips 3 Poppy Myers 2 Kirra Beardsley 1
Koroit 15&U: Indigo Sewell 3 Majella Dobson 2 Chloe Gleeson 1
GOALS: Port Fairy 15&U: Poppy Myers 5 Sophie Spence 4
Koroit 15&U: Majella Dobson 16
North Warrnambool 15&U 12, 17, 24, 29, (29) def Camperdown 15&U 5, 13, 17, 22, (22)
BEST: North Warrnambool 15&U: Edith Walsh 3 Lila Kenny 2
Camperdown 15&U: Breeana Daffy 3 Indiana Cameron 2 Macy Mahony 1
GOALS: North Warrnambool 15&U: Edith Walsh 12 Eden Sextus 9 Addison Conheady 8
Camperdown 15&U: Breeana Daffy 11 Isla Nolan 9 Greta Neal 2
Cobden 15&U 3, 6, 9, 12, (12) def by Terang Mortlake 15&U 12, 20, 31, 47, (47)
BEST: Cobden 15&U: Claire Blain 3
Terang Mortlake 15&U: Lara Clarke 3
GOALS: Cobden 15&U: Hannah Robertson 1
Terang Mortlake 15&U: Lara Clarke 12 Emma Hill 3
13 AND UNDER
Warrnambool 13&U 2, 8, 10, 14, (14) def by South Warrnambool 13&U 3, 6, 12, 18, (18)
BEST: Warrnambool 13&U: Gemma Crowe 3 Nellie Boyle 1
South Warrnambool 13&U: Maya Veale 3 Zara Steel 2 Charli Jago 1
GOALS: Warrnambool 13&U: 7 Gemma Crowe 6 Felicity White 1
South Warrnambool 13&U: Maya Veale 8 Charli Jago 7 Chloe Kermeen 3
Port Fairy 13&U 2, 5, 7, 13, (13) def by Koroit 13&U 6, 18, 27, 42, (42)
BEST: Koroit 13&U: Zoe Dobson 3 Arli Langdon 2
GOALS: Port Fairy 13&U: Lucy Clancey 3 Lexie Dwyer 2
Koroit 13&U: Arli Langdon 22 Edie Batt 20
Cobden 13&U 3, 13, 16, 21, (21) def by Terang Mortlake 13&U 6, 10, 21, 29, (29)
BEST: Cobden 13&U: Daisy Bennett 3 Chloe Anderson 2
Terang Mortlake 13&U: Madelyn Clarke 2
GOALS: Cobden 13&U: Chloe Anderson 15
Terang Mortlake 13&U: Madelyn Clarke 17
North Warrnambool 13&U 1, 1, 1, 2, (2) def by Camperdown 13&U 18, 29, 44, 57, (57)
BEST: Camperdown 13&U: Kiara Love 3 Taylor Cameron 2
GOALS: North Warrnambool 13&U: Ruby Kenwright 1 Hidden Player 1
Camperdown 13&U: Kiara Love 45 Isabella Wain 8 Taylor Cameron 3 Elle Mahony 1
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
