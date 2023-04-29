North Warrnambool Eagles 4.5 7.9 10.12 13.13 (91) def Cobden 2.4 3.5 6.10 10.12 (72)
GOALS: North Warrnambool Eagles: J. Grundy 3, J. Bermingham 2, D. Parish 2, J. Lewis 1, J. Burke 1, B. Jenkinson 1, J. Greene 1, L. Kenna 1, T. Batten 1; Cobden: P. Pekin 3, J. Williamson 3, R. Unwin 1, M. Angus 1, A. Rosolin 1, L. Smith 1.
BEST: North Warrnambool Eagles: J. Grundy, J. Bermingham, B. Jenkinson, T. Batten, A. Noske, H. Keast; Cobden: G. Rooke, P. Pekin, J. Williamson, L. Smith, J. Fowler, H. Robertson.
Camperdown 3.3 7.4 12.5 17.6 (108) def Warrnambool 3.3 5.6 8.10 9.12 (66)
GOALS: Camperdown: Z. Sinnott 5, S. Gordon 2, H. Sinnott 2, J. O'Neil 2, J. Lafferty 1, J. Baird 1, C. Spence 1, C. Lucas 1, J. Dundon 1, R. Arnold 1; Warrnambool: C. Hoffmann 3, H. Ryan 2, J. Turland 1, L. Cody 1, J. Turland 1, H. Morgan-Morris 1.
BEST: Camperdown: Z. Sinnott, C. Lucas, J. Dundon, H. Sinnott, W. Rowbottom, R. Arnold; Warrnambool: J. Wells, L. Bidmade, R. Mast, C. Hoffmann, J. Turland, N. Hooker.
RESERVES
Cobden 4.2 9.5 17.10 19.16 (130) def North Warrnambool Eagles 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.7 (7)
GOALS: Cobden: J. Hutt 3, H. Darcy 3, J. McLeod 3, T. Darcy 2, B. Gillingham 2, T. Darcy 2, O. Darcy 1, B. Flemming 1, T. Mahony 1, B. Green 1.
BEST: Cobden: J. Hutt, M. Reed, T. Mahony, L. Hickey, B. Berry; North Warrnambool Eagles: S. Shiells, R. McElgunn, N. Dowie, L. Seed, R. Goldstraw, H. Schlaghecke.
Warrnambool 5.5 13.9 17.12 23.16 (154)
Camperdown 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 (3)
GOALS: Warrnambool: N. Turland 6, M. Royals 6, L. O'Connor 3, F. Radley 2, R. Fleming 2, M. Holt 1, D. Dobson 1, J. Dowd 1, Z. Dwyer 1.
BEST: Warrnambool: N. Turland, A. Grant, D. Dobson, J. Dowd, C. Moncrieff, N. Cowan; Camperdown: S. Morgan, H. Gordon, T. Fitzgerald, N. Loader, J. McVilly, N. Castle.
UNDER 18.5s
North Warrnambool Eagles 2.1 3.6 4.7 6.7 (43) def Cobden 3.3 4.3 4.8 5.11 (41)
GOALS: North Warrnambool Eagles: C. McKinnon 2, F. Timms 1, W. Grundy 1, M. O'Neill 1, I. Owen 1; Cobden: J. Gass 1, I. McVilly 1, N. Sinnott 1, J. Robertson 1, T. Roberts 1.
BEST: North Warrnambool Eagles: I. Owen, M. O'Neill, C. McKinnon, N. Dowie, F. Timms, L. Clifford; Cobden: L. Herschell, A. Molan, B. Mottram, J. Robertson, E. Dwyer, T. Roberts.
Warrnambool 7.4 12.13 12.13 25.22 (172) def Camperdown 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.1 (7)
GOALS: Warrnambool: T. Gedye 6, J. Dowling 4, A. Radley 3, S. Carter 3, S. Niklaus 2, A. Laidler 2, H. Fleming 2, J. Mahony-Gilchrist 1, R. Barnes 1, N. Unwin 1; Camperdown: J.Somerville 1.
BEST: Warrnambool: H. Artz, R. Barnes, A. Radley, T. Gedye, J. Dowling, L. Cook; Camperdown: L. Mahony, L. Kavenagh, B. Stephens, W. Cheeseman, T. Love, L. Wiffen.
North Warrnambool Eagles 10, 21, 28, 39 (39) def Cobden 16, 31, 57, 73 (73)
BEST: North Warrnambool Eagles: Millie Shiells 3 Maisie Barlow 2; Cobden: Nadine McNamara 3, Emily Finch 2, Sarah Moroney 1.
GOALS: North Warrnambool Eagles: Victoria Grundy 22, Skye Billings 13, Tahni Porter 4; Cobden: Emily Finch 50, Jaymie Finch 16, Sophie Hinkley 7.
Camperdown 7, 13, 20, 30 (30) def by Warrnambool 17, 37, 56, 72 (72)
BEST: Camperdown: Piper Stephens 2, Chloe Davis 1; Warrnambool: Meg Carlin 3, Sarah Cowling 2, Isabella Baker 1.
GOALS: Camperdown: Sophie Conheady 15, Isobel Sinnott 8, Piper Stephens 7; Warrnambool: Eva Ryan 33, Meg Carlin 28, Isabella Baker 11.
Camperdown 5, 11, 16, 23 (23) def by Warrnambool 8, 24, 33, 45 (45)
BEST: Camperdown: Kirby Stonehouse 1; Warrnambool: Jessica Perry 3, Ava Bishop 2, Cate OKeefe 1.
GOALS: Warrnambool: Jessica Perry 32; Cate OKeefe 13.
North Warrnambool Eagles 5, 13, 19, 23 (23) def by Cobden 12, 26, 38, 51 (51)
BEST: North Warrnambool Eagles: Kim Wines 3, Grace Butters 2, Olivia Grundy 1; Cobden: Jessica McGlade 3, Molly Hutt 2, Grace Taylor 1.
GOALS: North Warrnambool Eagles: Olivia Grundy 12, Mollie Keast 11; Cobden: Molly Hutt 29, Grace Taylor 22.
North Warrnambool Eagles 11, 18, 24, 30 (30) def by Cobden 7, 16, 23, 31 (31)
BEST: North Warrnambool Eagles: Alana Rahui 3, Erin Maxwell 2, Ella Grundy 1; Cobden: Erin Fahey 3, Emily Darcy 2, Hannah Justin 1.
GOALS: North Warrnambool Eagles: Charlotte Town 16, Alana Rahui 12; Cobden: Hannah Anderson 19, Maggie Conheady 9, Hannah Justin 3.
Camperdown 9, 16, 28, 35 (35) drew with Warrnambool 12, 15, 26, 35 (35)
BEST: Camperdown: Rachael Giblett 3, Jessica Van den Eynde 2; Warrnambool: Ashlee Pavletich 3, Grace Bell 2, Layla Wilson 1.
GOALS: Camperdown: Jessica Van den Eynde 27, Olivia Maskell 8; Warrnambool: Ashlee Pavletich 25, Grace Bell 10.
North Warrnambool Eagles 9, 16, 23, 29 (29) def by Cobden 10, 25, 42, 57 (57)
BEST: North Warrnambool Eagles: Anna Wakely 3, Amarlie Conheady 2; Cobden: Grace Dawson 2, Macey-lee Hickey 1.
GOALS: North Warrnambool Eagles: Charlotte Town 12, Alana Rahui 10, Amarlie Conheady 6, Ashlea Doran 1; Cobden: Grace Dawson 31, Tayla Hickey 26.
Camperdown 7, 14, 20, 24 (24) def by Warrnambool 6, 12, 21, 30 (30)
BEST: Camperdown: Rachael Giblett 3, Tanisha Dooley 2, Hannah Plozza 1; Warrnambool: Grace Bennett 3, Brooke O'Brien 2, Meg Ludeman 1.
GOALS: Camperdown: Hannah Plozza 15, Melanie Simmonds 6, Melanie Van den Eynde 3; Warrnambool: Brooke O'Brien 20.
North Warrnambool Eagles 4, 8, 17, 23 (23) def by Cobden 14, 26, 35, 48 (48)
BEST: North Warrnambool Eagles: Emily Saffin 3, Amarlie Conheady 2; Cobden: Jessica Walsh 3, Nikki Clover 2, Matilda Darcy 1.
GOALS: North Warrnambool Eagles: Emily Saffin 14, Amarlie Conheady 5; Cobden: Nikki Clover 30, Kate Smith 11.
Camperdown 1, 2, 2, 7 (7) def by Warrnambool 29, 50, 79, 97 (97)
BEST: Camperdown: Grace Roberts 3, Holly Bond 2, Isla Fleming 1; Warrnambool: Ashlee Pavletich 3, Kyla Groves 1.
GOALS: Camperdown: Holly Bond 6, Breeana Daffy 1; Warrnambool: Eva Ryan 76, Ashlee Pavletich 21.
North Warrnambool Eagles 6, 8, 12, 18 (18) def by Cobden 15, 26, 34, 42 (42)
BEST: North Warrnambool Eagles: Edith Walsh 3, Mia Robinson 2; Cobden: Chloe Cameron 3, Rebecca Foster 1.
GOALS: North Warrnambool Eagles: Edith Walsh 16, Isabella Timpson 2; Cobden: Rebecca Foster 23, Shelby Cameron 17, Krystal Blain 2.
North Warrnambool Eagles 10, 17, 27, 36 (36) def Cobden 3, 5, 11, 18 (18)
BEST: North Warrnambool Eagles: Addison Conheady 3, Lila Kenny 2, Eden Sextus 1; Cobden: Lila Bennett 2.
GOALS: North Warrnambool Eagles: Addison Conheady 25, Edith Walsh 9, Eden Sextus 2; Cobden: NA.
Camperdown 12, 17, 23, 31 (31) def Warrnambool 4, 10, 14, 18 (18)
BEST: Camperdown: Macy Mahony 3, Indiana Cameron 2, Isla Nolan 1; Warrnambool: Matilda Burns 3, Lilly Clark 1.
GOALS: Camperdown: Isla Nolan 17, Breeana Daffy 11, Greta Neal 3; Warrnambool: Lilly Clark 8.
North Warrnambool Eagles 0, 4, 5, 6 (6) def Cobden 12, 21, 33, 42 (42)
BEST: North Warrnambool Eagles: Makenzie Lang 3, Zoe Everall 2; Cobden: Courtney Blain 3, Chloe Anderson 1
GOALS: Cobden: Chloe Anderson 29, Daisy Bennett 2.
Camperdown def 6, 11, 14, 18, (18) def by Warrnambool 11, 19, 25, 30, (30)
BEST: Camperdown: Charlotte Hinds 3, Elle Mahony 2, Isabella Wain 1; Warrnambool: Sophie Brown 3, Milly Cooknell 2, Nellie Boyle 1.
GOALS: Camperdown: Kiara Love 13, Isabella Wain 5; Warrnambool: Felicity White 15, Sophie Brown 13, Gemma Crowe 2.
