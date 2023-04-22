Terang Mortlake's unblemished record to start the season is brewing a winning belief within its players, according to senior coach Ben Kenna.
The Bloods overcame a 28-point half-time deficit against Hampden league rivals Cobden on Saturday, running out 9.17 (71) to 8.10 (58) victors at Cobden Recreation Reserve.
Kenna's group, who finished eighth last season, have started the 2023 season in fine form, with recent wins over reigning grand finalists North Warrnambool Eagles and the in-form Bombers putting the league on notice.
"Wins give belief, that why can't we take it up to any side on any given day now?" Kenna said. "To come from behind against Cobden at Cobden, who have started the season well like we have, to turn that around, belief is high."
In a game of two halves, Kenna conceded his team's first half wasn't ideal - kicking 1.8 - but felt they weren't far off, with confidence crucial in the second half.
"There was a few mistakes and skill errors and missing a few of our kicks," Kenna said of the first half. "But I just encouraged the boys at half time, that we're were still in this game and we needed to keep backing ourselves and take the game on."
The Bloods were able to get more passages of play going off half back, while cleaning up their ball use and limiting turnovers also proved key.
"Our pressure and intensity for the contest also picked up in the second half," Kenna said. "Cobden played a really good first half, and I think perhaps in the second we just got our game going again and restricted Cobden's opportunities to score."
Scott Carlin was best on ground, while the Bloods' defence also stood up for a second week.
"There is plenty of experience down there, with Gus (Bourke) and Joe (Arundell) and Alex (Moloney)," Kenna said. "We positioned ourselves better and made space and once we hit that first kick and were away, we could open our game up a bit better."
Bombers co-coach Dan Casey said the loss was a good wake-up call for his playing group early in the season, after starting the year on a high with a win over reigning premier Koroit and a triple-digit victory on the road at Hamilton.
"At half time and we're six goals up, then to come up and dish up what we did after half time, I think it was a good kick up the ass we needed," he said. "It's not doom and gloom, it's only round three and we're still 2-1. I'm glad we had this game round three so we can work on it."
The Bombers' defence starred early, though a shoulder injury to midfielder Charlie Darcy late in the first half was costly, while Jesse Williamson (hamstring) also came off in the final minutes of the game.
Cobden play North Warrnambool Eagles at Bushfield during next weekend's split round, while Terang Mortlake host Portland at Mortlake the Saturday after.
Kenna said he would challenge his group to keep improving in the coming weeks.
"I said to the boys after the game, every side is going to improve from the start of the year to the end so we've got to keep looking to improve the way we play and keep evolving," he said. "We're not going to go anywhere if we don't keep improving."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
