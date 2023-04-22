The Standard
Terang Mortlake's come from behind win agaisnt Cobden keeps winning start to season intact

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
April 22 2023 - 9:30pm
Terang Mortlake's Scott Carlin was best on in his side's round three victory. Picture by Meg Saultry
Terang Mortlake's Scott Carlin was best on in his side's round three victory. Picture by Meg Saultry

Terang Mortlake's unblemished record to start the season is brewing a winning belief within its players, according to senior coach Ben Kenna.

Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

